



Alices Lullaby TENOKE Free Download PC Game Setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Alice Lullaby TENOKE PC Game 2023 Overview

In the long-awaited follow-up to Albino Lullaby; In Alice's Lullaby, players are immersed in a haunting story that challenges their perception of reality. Explore from a first-person perspective as your world revolves around the desperate mission to rescue young Alice from the clutches of the mysterious Grandchild Cult, a group whose madness has led them to build a device capable of turning back time. As the only 'walking' with the eyes, it is up to the player to navigate this dark world, traveling back and forth through time to uncover the mysteries hidden within the Styx and prevent the cult from unleashing its horrors on the world above.

Description of mature content

The developers describe the content as follows:

There is no blood or gore, but violence and abuse are implied.

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: Initial Release Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Refill Kit: TENOKE Game File Name: Alices_Lullaby_TENOKE.zip Game Download Size: 8.5 GBMD5SUM: d44405f9456c85ba4fb71943831a849a

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS OF ALICE LULLABY TENOKE

Before you start Alices Lullaby TENOKE free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating system *: Windows 7 or 8, 64-bit * Processor: Intel or AMD quad-core, 2.5 GHz or faster * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 470 GTX series or AMD Radeon 6870 HD or higher * DirectX: Version 10* Storage: 4 GB available space

Download Alice's Lullaby Tinuki for free

Click on the button below to start playing Alice Lullaby TENOKE. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oceanofgames.com/alices-lullaby-tenoke-free-download/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

