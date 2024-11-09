Download Qanga Early Access for free





Qanga Early Access setup to download free PC games in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Qanga Early Access PC 2023 Overview

QANGA – NOW AVAILABLE FOR EARLY ACCESS!

PLEASE NOTE: QANGA is an Early Access game, and is being actively developed by a small, independent team. By choosing to purchase QANGA now, you are directly supporting its development and contributing to the continuous improvement of the game. Expect to encounter bugs and see some features that are still a work in progress. Your support and feedback is crucial in helping us create the perfect QANGA experience we envisioned.

Explore the fully operable solar system!

Immerse yourself in the world of QANGA, a vast space sandbox where you can explore the entire solar system without loading screens. Fly freely between planets and Earth smoothly. Mars, Venus, the Moon, Jupiter and its moons, Saturn and its asteroid rings, numerous orbital stations, and much more. Every planet and every moon is an open playground, ready to be explored and exploited as you see fit. In QANGA, space is your playground and battlefield. You can craft your own adventure alone or with friends, create your own game servers to build communities, and try out alternative game modes.

A world of possibilities: combat, trade, building, survival and exploration

In QANGA, you play as a human citizen who has been cryogenically frozen and synchronized with a cyborg, exploring the far reaches of space and Earth to collect items, complete quests, and achieve success. Your journey begins in the refueling tower of ICLab Industrie, but the vastness of the universe is calling out to you.* Forge and trade minerals: Explore diverse environments to find rare and valuable items. Sell ​​them to upgrade your equipment, buy better weapons, vehicles, and other essential items.* Contracts and Missions: Obtain different contracts to recover packages, eliminate enemies such as Sanglines, discover hidden areas, or destroy rogue cyborgs. Each mission brings you closer to your goals with various rewards. * Survival and Combat: Fight enemies in hostile environments, whether in space or on Earth. Sanglines, creatures born from Earth's climate disturbances, are your arch enemies. Develop your survival skills and face the dangers of space and Earth. * Base Building: Players can build their bases anywhere in the universe on all planetary surfaces and, eventually, on large enough asteroids. Create strategic locations, safe havens, or industrial complexes to support exploration and combat in the world of QANGA.

Refueling Towers: Your bases of operations

On Earth's surface, refueling towers act as operational centers, inspired by extraction mechanics. Here, you can refuel, accept contracts, sell your finds, and interact with other players, creating a unique balance between exploration, trade, and combat.

Multiplayer sandbox with multiple objectives

QANGA offers a unique blend of sandbox, survival, and space simulation. The game allows you to create your own adventure, with multiple objectives to achieve depending on your playstyle. Whether you choose to become a successful space trader, a fearsome bounty hunter, or a daring explorer, the choice is yours. Create your own servers to build communities, develop unique game rules, and create alternative game modes. At QANGA, you have the power to make your own rules and live your own journey.

Main features of the game:

* Seamless and complete exploration: Explore the entire solar system without interruption. * Single and Multiplayer Modes: Choose your adventure, alone or with friends. * Create a dedicated server: Host your own servers and develop alternative gameplay. * Base Building: Build your own server bases anywhere in the universe, on planets or asteroids.* Drive a variety of vehicles: anti-gravity vehicles, flying ships, and watercraft for comprehensive exploration.* Air and ground combat systems: immersive FPS and TPS combat, With vehicles or on board.* Loot and progression: Collect items, upgrade your equipment, and advance through the world of QANGA.* Survival and strategy: Fight to survive and achieve multiple objectives in a dynamic and dangerous world.* Community-created content: Participate in building a strong community And active through dedicated game servers.

AI-generated content detection

The developers describe how their game uses AI-generated content as follows:

We use sound generation for some of the in-game introductory sounds and music on tape.

Description of mature content

The developers describe the content as follows:

No content containing explicit themes or disturbing material.

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: Initial Release Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Repack Set: Early Access Game File Name: Qanga_Early_Access.zip Game Download Size: 32GB MD5SUM: 0e7801a273457876a8ee3e7e622be9da

System requirements for Qanga Early Access

Before you start Qanga Early Access free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 or later (64-bit) Processor: i7-6800k 3.4 GHz / Ryzen 5 2600X Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080-ti/2070- Super or AMD RX 6700, or equivalent performance and 8goDirectX VRAM: v12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 30GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended. The game is in Early Access and minimum requirements may change. Recommended: Requires 64-bit processor and OS: Windows 10 or later (64-bit) Processor: i7-11700k / Ryzen 7 5800X Memory: 32GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 / Radeon RX 6900 XTDirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 30GB available space Additional Notes: An M2 SSD is recommended. The game is in Early Access and minimum requirements may change.

Download Qanga Early Access for free

Click the button below to start early access to Qanga. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oceanofgames.com/qanga-early-access-free-download/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

