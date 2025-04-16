Delos Space Control Control Tenke Download Free





Take it from your named space station as a traffic controller. Your task is clear, but it is difficult: safely directing ships to a tonn while maintaining the balance of your station resources.

– Quick preamble from the HV developer –

Hello everyone, thank you for checking Delos: traffic control. I was working in this game for a few months in my spare time – I may accumulate a few hundred hours of development. However, the game is -Buggy – in this current turn. You will crash. There are missing features. If revenues allow this, I love to continue to work on this, add new features, and the price gradually escalate with dollars or two because it becomes a more fundamental game. As now, I hope the price point is acceptable with the current mode of the game!

For full transparency, here are some things currently lost:

– Sound effects (really)

– The visual effects of ships collision

– What kind of progress (IE station promotions)

But my favorite features in the game – it's one player's game, but you can chat with other players in the Comms menu!

Here is what I would like to add to the game if the revenues allow continuous development:

– Drawing: Draw and set the corridors for ships to travel on

– Table of the patience of the ship: Get the ship inside and outside your sector during the assigned time, otherwise it will bear an accident

Reputation system: acquisition of a reputation with pilots/companies to facilitate more play options between them

– List: Learn about the world by talking to the pilots who are on your station

Station promotions: larger sidewalks, larger ships, station infrastructure, etc.

– And much more

However, I hope you enjoy your time with the game if you buy it. Besides the money that was exchanged (the deepest of Shukri), this also means that the world for me will take time from your day to try the game. Please jump in the dispute and share your thoughts!

I hope you have the rest of your day and thank you for reading.

– To marketing speech –

Main Features:

Traffic management management

– Directing two types of ships to the appropriate sidewalks

– Preventing a collision through the traffic flow management

– Approval of or rejecting requests for you

Resource balance

Ship management that sells resources to your station

Coordination with ships that buy resources from your station

– Maintaining an accurate balance to avoid resource exhaustion

Station operations

Name your space station to create your identity

Chat with other players on strategies and experiences

Track the time you can maintain the stations

Survival challenge

– Your station consumes resources continuously

Strategic decisions specify the time you can stay

The result depends on the longevity and operational efficiency

The game focuses on the primary challenge of managing resources by monitoring traffic. Each ship accumulates either provides basic supplies or exhausts your reserves. Your task is to maintain this accurate balance as long as possible while ensuring safe laying procedures.

How long can you keep your station to run before resources run out? Control and discover.

Technical specifications for this version. Edition: First version: First Language: English Language: Englishploader / Roll Packer Group: Teenokegame File Name: Delos_Space_traffic_control_tenoke.zipgame Size: 2.0 GBMD5sum:

System requirements to monitor Delos space traffic

Before starting Delos Space Control Control free download, make sure your computer meets the minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating System: Windows 10* Property: INTEL Quad Core or AMD, 2.5 GHz or Faster* graphics: DirectX 10 or higher* DirectX: version 10

Delos Space Control Control Tenke Download Free

Click the button below to start controlling traffic in Delos. It is a complete and complete game. Just download and start it. We have provided the direct link to the game.

