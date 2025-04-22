



Blue Prince v1.02 Free download computer game setting in one direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy, adventure and an independent game.

Blue Prince v1.02 PC Game 2025 Overview

Welcome to Mount Holly, the mysterious palace with changing rooms. In Blue Prince, you can start an experience that challenges the type, full of a unique mixture of mystery, strategy and puzzles that weave together to create an unexpected trip. Will your exploratory steps lead to the 46th rumor room? Upon reaching a closed door on Mount Holly, the room that appears behind and every decision is decided to make your way while moving across the palace. Each door can reveal new and exciting rooms that contain unique challenges and secrets. But be careful in how to formulate, every day, the Manors Floor Plan's plan may not be, and the rooms that I saw today are the same rooms that you see tomorrow. Your progress every day is formed from the rooms you choose to formulate the tools that you find inside. The elements in the game can be used in a number of creative ways to feed your exploration deeper into the home, allowing you to adopt unique strategies to combat the challenges it brings every day. However, the home pies wisely re -set every dawn, erasing everything except permanent upgrades to your real estate scheme. That is, if you are smart enough to find one! As the heir of Jabal Holly, you have been assigned to explore its changing halls in search of room 46. However, your journey takes you beyond the depths of the palaces, you begin to discover that there is more mysterious below the surface than the lost room. Investigation in the past woven with blackmail, political conspiracies, and the mysterious disappearance of the author of the local children's book. The deeper the adventure, the more you realize that the past is closer to what appears.

Technical specifications for this version. Version: V1.02interface language: English E9a9f5ed0379037fd562Dc5E845

The regime's requirements from Prince V1.02

Before you start Blue Prince v1.02 free download, make sure your computer meets the minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* It requires a processor and operating system 64-bit* OS: Windows 10/11, 64 bits* Processor: i5-2300/Ryzen 3 1200* Memory: 16 GB RAM* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060/AMD RX580* DirectX: Edition 11* Storage: 6 GB

Imprisonment:

* It requires a 64 -bit processor and operating system* OS: Windows 10/11, 64 bits* processor: Intel Core i5 4690K /AMD Ryzen 5 1500x* Memory: 16 GB RAM memory

Blue Prince v1.02 Free download

Click the button below to start Blue Prince v1.02. It is a complete and complete game. Just download and start it. We have provided the direct link to the game.

