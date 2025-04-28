



SCPF-Flash:

Timemet: Ni +364 days (Mars Calendar)

If you are reading this, this means that the automatic systems have finally removed you from Kaddah. I don't know how much time you have, so I will get directly to this point.

You are in Mars Site-113, one of our biggest search and containment facilities. Or at least, it was used. We have lost contact with the land after the near progress (NE). Whatever happens, it is not good. The SCPS that we moved here to save has broke the containment, and the situation is … terrible.

We estimate that only a few hundred employees remain, below the tens of thousands who were stationed here. The connections hardly stand up, and you are the only one we were able to reach.

This is not a rescue task. This is the last defense line. You are the last humanity of humanity.

Believe. It contains. It protects.

This message will not be repeated.

Dr.SCP Foundation

Immerse yourself in the largest foundation facility in existence. The penetration, the welding, and Parkour are on your way through a struggling complex, extending through distinctive areas each with different levels of danger, potential resources, and even

Take options, learn consequences, and use your tools to reach new and unique paths throughout the facility. However, in a world of deception and lies, you are very careful of those you trust and why you never know the size of the consequences.

Content Warning section

SCP: Featurated minds is a horror game from the first person of the characters where players face horrific cases known as SCPS. The game is very violent, the graphic photography of Gore, and the annoying events that affect each of the survivors inside the facility and the player's personal team. Players will use a variety of weapons and unique tools to combat hostile creatures, confront difficult situations that require difficult decisions with dark consequences, and facing the annoying facts run by SCP.

Technical specifications for this version. Version: V0.12interface Language: English 48Ba6B9CDE6

System requirements for segmented minds SCP V0.12 Early Access

Before you start the SCP, the Minds V0.12, early access, free download, make sure that your computer meets the requirements of the lower system.

Minimum: Operating System: Windows 10 64 BitProcessor: Intel Core i5-10400fmemory: 8 GB Ramgraphics: Nvidia® GeForce® GTX 1060 6GBDIRECTX: version 12storage: 15 GB available available: GeForce® GTX 1080Storage: 20 GB space available

SCP Minds V0.12 Early Access Free Download

Click the button below to start the SCP Minds V0.12 Early Access. It is a complete and complete game. Just download and start it. We have provided the direct link to the game.

