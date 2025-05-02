



Yi Samsara v20250419 free download computer game preparation in one direct link for Windows operating system. It is an amazing work, adventure and independent games.

Yi Samsara v20250419 PC Game 2025 Overview

Yi: Samsara is a dark work game for martial arts that mix the elements of traditional Chinese culture. In this game, the players play the first student in the Sword Saint, as they started an adventure to defeat the powerful enemies and prevent a global disaster. In the face of a quick -footed fighting, players must accurately master the rhythm of the violation and defense to try a very difficult fighting system.

Under the Jianmu tree on Sanxingdui, the heart's passionate struggle is quietly revealing. Players will decrease in the spirit world, and are looking for ways to save the world while gradually discovering the layers of conspiracy in the secret world, which ultimately reveals the deep relationship between the divine tree and this world. Will you face difficulties with the truth or erosion without a goal? Choose in your hands.

Drag and intense fighting

Through rapid transformations between crime and defense, and micro -attacks, players can build an enemy momentum, causing their defenses to collapse. Once the opportunity ends, players can launch fatal attacks, which suffers from a high -density battle that integrates crime and defense smoothly.

Expressing cultural heritage

The game is integrated with the depth of traditional Chinese culture, which includes elements such as the ruins of Sanxingdui and Beijing Opera. The designs of the presidents and the arrangement of the viewer reflect the core of the unique traditional culture.

Traditional skills and combat taste

Players can learn and use many traditional martial arts, including Tai Chi, sword techniques, and spear techniques. The game also merges rich folklore, traditional habits and cultural heritage.

Game features:

* Fighting fast -to -softer: The experience of the tremendous tension of battles against strong enemies, and a feeling of adding in life and death amid flashing blades. While the players explore the glazed lamp, they will immerse themselves in many traditional wheels and cultural wonders, and suffer from a world full of historical depth. Chinese martial arts techniques, which have gradually become a master of martial arts to confront strong enemies.

Description of mature content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains content that may not be suitable for all ages. It is not recommended to visit during working hours. Repeated or wound violence, and the content of joint adults.

Technical specifications for this version. Version version: v20250419interface language: English

System requirements for echoes yi samsara v20250419

Before you start echoes Yi Samsa V20250419 free download make sure that your computer meets minimal system requirements.

minimum:

* OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit* processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300* Memory: 8 GB RAM* Graphics: Nvidia GeForCe GTX 1060* DirectX: Edition 11* Storage: 30 GB space available

Imprisonment:

* OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit* processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Ryzen 5 1400* Memory: 16 GB RAM* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060* DirectX: Edition 12* Storage: 30 GB space available

Yi Samsara v20250419 free download

Click the button below to start the Yi Samsara v20250419. It is a complete and complete game. Just download and start it. We have provided the direct link to the game.

