



The auction house is the heart of the classic economy in Wow Classic. Like any noisy market in fictional capital, where life occurs: players store consumables before a raid night, expel their newly cultivated materials, or seize high -level equipment they have not been able to decrease. But regardless of the usual purchase and sale, the auction house can also be a powerful tool for making a lot of classic gold.

In this guide, we will tell you everything you need to know about the auction house game. You will learn the basics of stirring elements, how to start, and how to make huge profits without grinding for successive hours.

If this is something interested in it, tie it and let us go!

What is the stirring of the element?

In simple phrases, stirring means buying an element in the auction house (usually at a cheap price) and then reselling it at a higher price to make a profit.

This gold manufacture method is very effective. There is no need to run about killing mobs or gathering mats for your craft – you can win gold in only a few clicks without even leaving the city. On the negative side, you will have to build a type of capital before entering the auction house game because you will need gold to buy the items that you will already resell.

Why does flipping work?

Prices in classic wow are always changing. They fluctuate daily, weekly, and also about the events of the main game, such as new stage versions or RAID launches. For example, when people prepare for the raid nights, they quickly sell consumer materials, which leads to increased prices. At other times, one player may immerse the market with dozens of chimneys from one element, and the price holds a steady price – until another person reduces it and decreases prices.

These price fluctuations occur constantly, which is why flipping works well. If you learn to read the market and take advantage of all climbs and fall, you can start making a lot of gold.

What you need to start

First of all, you will need to install the Tradeskillmaster supplement (TSM). Your gold maker will be completely, which helps you quickly and automate a lot of frequent work in the auction house.

Here are some of the main things that you can do:

Tracking prices: TSM pulls historical pricing data and actual time, so you always know the elements that deserve to be stirred. Assembly of items: with TSM, you can create set groups and apply different rules on each one to manage them faster. You can prepare groups using WowHead lists or import those ready -made from TSM by copying import chains. Cancel/republish auctions: TSM can wipe all your lists and automatically cancel traditional auctions to re -post them at better prices.

TSM is an incredibly powerful attachment with a lot of different functions, and we strongly recommend spending time learn how to do it before diving in a dangerous auction. There are a lot of great online educational programs, written and on YouTube, as well as detailed evidence directly on the official TSM website.

How to give up good deals and their heart for profit? Step 1: Create components sets

Try to wipe the entire auction house is not a good idea. There are thousands of menus, and time will be lost in drilling all of them. Instead, narrow your focus on two categories you want to work with and create TSM groups for each of them.

Step 2: Check deals

Once your collection is ready, go to the Browse tab in TSM, select your collection, and perform an examination. This will withdraw a list of auctions related to your group and show you all the main information in each element.

The most important number is the percentage in the final column – it indicates the amount of the value of the element compared to the value of the market. The lower the percentage, the greater the profit that you can achieve. We recommend targeting anything lower than 70 %, as it gives you enough space to resell it for profit without a great danger.

Step 3: It's time for sale

Once you cut some good elements, it is time to turn it back on AH. You can do this manually or automatically automate the process through TSM operations, which allow you to set custom price arches, auction duration, undermining settings, and much more. We strongly recommend spending the time to see what every setting does to use all jobs to the fullest.

Stirring tips for beginners do not spend all your gold

You should never leave yourself broken. This is the golden rule for stirring! Don't invest in every one currency you have – it's very risky, and if something happens, you will lose everything. So, always keep a gold bakery, even if it is small, so you can still invest or continue to play the game without any restrictions.

Start with material stirring

In Wow Classic, the material market is very active, and most mats are very cheap, making it an ideal stadium for the new population. You will not need to invest a ton of gold, and even if you make mistakes, you will not hurt much.

Selling consumables before the raid nights

The trick here is to purchase the RAID materials during the stopping period (such as early morning or mid -week in the middle of the week) and sell them during the main raid time (dependent on the server, but the evenings of Friday or weekends are usually. Prices are always rising before the raid nights when players accelerate storage, and if you can pick up this highly demand period, you will make huge profits.

Do not overcome the price (or sell at a cheap price)

It is very important to find a sweet spot between excessive pricing (and thus failure to sell) and very licensing. When pricing a little higher than the market value, you can make fixed sales while reducing the risk of elements sitting on AH for several days.

Be ready to make mistakes

Stiring the element does not require much practice. Of course, there is a lot of evidence, data tables and experts of experts there, and they can definitely help, but real learning only occurs when you start playing the auction home yourself. You can buy and sell items, try prices, try different markets, and know what is best for you. Do not be afraid to make mistakes. Just make sure to learn from them and continue!

