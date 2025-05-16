Tsugunohi Phantom Room free download name





Tsugunohi the Ramber of Phantom Name Tenke Free download for a personal computer in one direct link for Windows. It is an amazing work, adventure and independent games.

Tsugunohi Phantom Name Tenke PC Game 2025 Overview

About this game

The “Tsugunohi” series, which is famous for its simple and terrifying game represented by Just Walking Left, offers its latest input, “Tsugunhi -The Ramber of Phantom -“, now available on Steam!

Simple play method: You only need to use stock keys to move the protagonist. There are no complex controls required.

After a year of silence, the new “Tsugunohi” is born. Experience a new level of terrifying events, all of which were formulated by the creator Imi.

story

Kana Sakuragi, a new graduate, begins her new life in an old house renewed, “Akembara House”. Initially, it looked like a perfect and shiny feature, but every night, she suffers from strange events inside the house.

Owners of suspicious real estate, Phantom's character with an unknown origin, and strange oregus

Is this a fact or is it something else …?

Introduction account

“Tsugunohi” series

IMCYAN is the Indie game creator that produces horror games for years. One of their most famous works is the “Tsugunohi” series.

The unique feature of the “Tsugunohi” series is its gradual descent to fear. While you continue to walk the “left” in your daily movements or at work, your familiar surroundings slowly begin to warp, and deep terrorism begins in your cover.

Experiment to creeping horror with the transformation of daily life into something evil.

Description of mature content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains pictures of the skeleton residue, blood elements and deceased individuals that some players may find annoying. Note that the experiment does not include the chase sequence or intense psychological situations aimed at causing distress. Content is free from profanity, explicit sexual materials, drug abuse perceptions or illegal activities.

Technical specifications for this version. Edition: Primary version: English: English Language: Englishuploader / Roll Packer Group: Teenokegame File Name: Tsugunohi_the_chaamber_of_phantom_Name_tenoke.zipgame Size: 916 mbmd5sum: 93fa6B58E657d5c094444444444444444444444444440

System requirements from tsugunohi fake name room

Before you start Tsugunohi, the Phantom Room is a free download name, make sure that your computer meets the minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating System: Windows 10* Processor: Intel Core2 Duo or higher* Memory: 2 GB RAM* Graphics: Opening a compatible video card

Tsugunohi Phantom Room free download name

Click the button below to start Tsugunohi, the fake name room. It is a complete and complete game. Just download and start it. We have provided the direct link to the game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oceanofgames.com/tsugunohi-the-chamber-of-phantom-name-tenoke-free-download/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

