



Power Sink Tenoke Free Download for PC in one direct link for Windows. It is a great adventure and an independent game.

Power Sink Tenoke PC Game 2025 Overview

Welcome to the world of power, as life has once flourished in a vibrant colonite underwater, everything went to the dark. As diver, it is up to you to descend to the depths, restore strength, and re -communicate your community to the forgotten station below.

The aging structures are transferred, fixing failed platforms, and revealing what led to the sudden collapse of the world above. The more deeper, the more stations and the lists of their purpose.

Explore and fix the station before your home is in ruin.

Logic -based circles

Each puzzle is a circle awaiting its solution. Switching communications, complete paths, and restoring energy by interacting with different ingredients in smart ways. The deeper, the more difficult the puzzles.

Good classic platform

Run, jump, and move in the flooded rubble, pathological movement, and balance the resolution platform with a puzzle solution.

Diverse water atmosphere

From faded steel corridors to glowing depths alive with energy, 6 vital seizures are directed. The stations structure grows more complicated, its colors are more vibrant, and the surrounding marine life is more diverse while restoring energy and detecting its secrets.

Descending

Your mission begins as strength failed. Defender colleagues guide you and direct you, and their voices are familiar in the depths. The stations story begins with blackout and ends with a choice that you can only do.

Overlooking sound bar and original rhythms

The station is alive with screaming, tastes and deep echoes, accompanied by handmade music made in the atmosphere designed to pull you into the abyss.

Technical specifications for this version. Edition: Primary version: First Language Language: English A44B3269abf9cb5195B65070757733B01

System requirements from the authority basin

Before starting Power Sink, free download make sure that your computer meets the minimum system requirements.

Windowsminimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit* Processor: Intel i3 / Ryzen 3* Memory: 6 GB RAM

Imprisonment:

* OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit* processor: Intel i5 / AMD Ryzen 5* Memory: 8 GB Ram* Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3060* Dirip

Free download

Click the button below to start the power basin. It is a complete and complete game. Just download and start it. We have provided the direct link to the game.

