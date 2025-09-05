Firefighting The Squad V1.0.44.0 Free Download





Firefighting Simulator the Squad v1.0.44.0 Free download computer game setting in one direct link for Windows. It is an amazing and simulation game.

Firefighting The Squad V1.0.44.0 PC Game 2025 Overview

Firefighting simulators allows you to experience what the fire fights closely as an active part of the fire control team in the American city. Discover more than 40 diversified sites for publication and complete exciting missions that extend to large municipal views of 15,000 acres inspired by North America. Rosenbauer America turns off Rosenbauer extinguishing fires, and saving the needy civilians with up to three friends in the multiple cooperative game or with the help of members of the artificial intelligence team in the position of one player. What are you waiting for? Every minute of concern! Pull your shoes, start your fire truck engine, run lights and alarm, and take the shortest way to the publishing site to fight fire and save lives. Whether in the industrial zone, the suburbs, or the city center: your city needs you! Inside the team, you are free to assume any role that suits you more. Thanks to the intuitive user interface, you can control the assignment of your colleagues in artificial intelligence and jump directly to your thick work yourself. Five licensed Rosnbour American trucks, such as Pumper TP3, or the hydraulic T-RX platform through a large American city in the cockpit. Educational, radio communications, English records in English, as well as translations in several languages, and a honestly -established engine sounds for a more intense atmosphere.

Technical specifications for this version. Version: V1.0.44.0interface language: Englishaudio Language: Englishuploader / Reo Packer Group: mass GBMD5sum:

System requirements to simulate fire control, Squad v1.0.44.0

Before starting Firefighting Squad V1.0.44.0 Free download, make sure your computer meets the minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit* processor: Intel Core i5-4440 with 3,1 GHz or AMD FX-8150 with 3,6 GHz or higher* Memory: 8 GB RAM* Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti (2 GB VRAM) or AMD Raden RX 460 (2 GB VRAM)

Imprisonment:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit* processor: Intel Core i7-3820 with 3.6 GHz or AMD FX-8350 with 4.0 GHz or higher* Memory: 16 GB RAM* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB VRAM)

Firefighting The Squad V1.0.44.0 Free Download

Click the button below to start the fire control simulation in Squad v1.0.44.0. It is a complete and complete game. Just download and start it. We have provided the direct link to the game.

