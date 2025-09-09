Sultans v1.0.3f0E7AE6 free download





Sultans Game V1.0.3F0E7AE6 Free download for PC in one direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and an independent game.

Sultans v1.0.3f0E7ae6 PC Game 2025 Look

Sultan game is a simulator that relies on narration that combines card strategy, stories, and resource management. A step to a world inspired by one thousand and nights, where desire, conspiracies and madness are intertwined while formulating your dark fate.

* Seven days to survive: Every week, draw the Sultan's card and fulfill its twisted request-tragedies, extravagance, opening or bloodshed-within seven days, or the implementation of the face. Literal strategies to survive deadly challenges and find victory in despair.* Multiple ends and high restart: Open hidden stories and strong elements using destiny points. Discover 50+ unique ends via countless play.

The Sultan, his minister, forced you to participate in a harsh game: draw one of four cards, and complete the challenge within seven days or will be executed. The tragedies card leads you to seek physical pleasures. The extravagance card requires that luxury spending be carried out. The son -in -law force you in risky adventures. Finally, a blood shedding card requires a human sacrifice.

You should find a way to complete these harsh experiences and overcome their dire consequences. Family betrayal, crazy lust, power conflicts, and loss of your humanity threaten your mind; The survival price may end

Use your intelligence and luck to reveal the secrets behind this love story, lust, betrayal, loyalty, courage and sympathy, and turn it into your interest. Choose if you want to be a partner ready for the whims of the sultans, or a secretly draws Ricby to end his tyrant rule. Support your wife at terrible times or sneak into a Queens bed. The initiation of epic adventures to become a dragon killer or from calling for the dark deities.

In rotating resource management game, you will have to run cards to customize allies, resources and important goals. The accumulation of wealth, intelligence and equipment; Complete the NPC questions to recruit allies, build your influence, and become the authority of the authority in the Sultan Court.

Although every Sultan card requires the high cost of fulfillment, it also provides an opportunity to get rid of eligible enemies, follow the forbidden romance, and find excuses for the most rebellious and terrifying actions. Initially, the Sultan's tasks are a terrifying number in your life, but while the game is fluent, it becomes stronger growth opportunities. The challenge turns from just staying alive to making effective choices for the fate of others and your soul.

This game pushes cruelty to the maximum. You may kill your loved ones to satisfy the Sultan, or use a card as an excuse to impose your desires on anyone who trusts you. However, extremist procedures call for hatred and revenge, and even your dear wife may abandon you if she exceeds.

Victory does not come from being a saint or a crazy man. You should take options, find your limits and principles, and see the various reactions of humanity under harsh conditions.

Each Playthrough offers a unique experience based on the Sultan's Settings Cards Sequence. Regardless of victory or defeat, the players gain points to enhance resources for the next round, cancel the Allied lock and strong equipment, and build their gameplay. Various strategies for managing resource and story opportunities lead to different ends. Be a reliable minister, topple the Sultan, finds Utopia free from his control, or calling the dark deities to destroy everything. Multiple ways to achieve the same end and its interdependence provides opportunities to explore and solve puzzles.

Description of mature content

The developers describe the content like this:

The game will ask the player to choose between killing or indulging in their desires. There are only text descriptions of the result, there are no drawings, and no description of the process.

Technical specifications for this version. Version: V1.0.3f0E7e6interface language: Englishaudio Language: Englishuploader / Ru Packer Group: Game File Name: Sultans_game_v1_0_3f0E7ae6.zipgame Size:

System requirements from Sultans V1.0.3f0E7AE6 game

Before starting Sultans Game V1.0.3f0E7AE6 free download make sure that your computer meets the minimum system requirements.

Windowsminimum:

* OS*: Windows 7* Processor: i5-3570K* Memory: 1 GB RAM* Graphics: GTX 560* Storage: 3 GB space available

Imprisonment:

* Operating System: Windows 10* Processor: i7 7700K* Memory: 4 GB RAM* Graphics: GTX 1070* Storage: 5 GB space available

Sultans v1.0.3f0E7AE6 free download

Click the button below to start the Sultans v1.0.3f0E7e6 game. It is a complete and complete game. Just download and start it. We have provided the direct link to the game.

