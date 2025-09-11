



Shiat Tenoke Free Download Computer Game in one direct link for Windows. It is a great adventure and an independent game.

Shiat Tenoke PC Game 2025 Overview

Al -Sith (a terrible thing about to happen) is a short horror game (less than an hour) from the end of mankind and self -chef.

Features

* The shot of the shooting. To survive, you'll need to take as possible as possible the sea below. Remember that not all that seems to be what it looks.* The abyss edge. A surreal vision of a world dies. Enjoy your stay on the last patch of the existing land. It will not go long before it disappears.* The dog. Your only companion on this trip. We hope you take care of it well.* A group of miserable characters and hatred. Meet others like you, and others who made the way because of people like you.* No happy end. This story has no happy end. Try whatever you want. A terrible thing about to happen.

AI that was created for content

The developers describe how their game uses the content of artificial intelligence like this:

Some of the three -dimensional assets were made inside the game starting from the 3D model of artificial intelligence.

Description of mature content

The developers describe the content like this:

Simple blood pictures.

Technical specifications for this version. Edition: Primary version: First Language Language: English FD7D49f79f2D069B906FC7DB2F816269

System requirements from Al -Sheth

Before you start the Shiat Tenoke, free download, make sure your computer meets the minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* 64-bit processor and operating system requires* OS: Windows 10* Processor: Intel i5-4590, AMD FX 8350 equivalent or better* Memory: 8 GB RAM* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 equivalent or better* DirectX: version 11* storage: 2 GB available distance

Shit Tryuk free download

Click the button below to start Shiath Tenke. It is a complete and complete game. Just download and start it. We have provided the direct link to the game.

