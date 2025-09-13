



Candy Shop Simulator Tenoke Free Download for PC in one direct link for Windows operating system. It is a great game, simulation and simulation.

Candy Shop Simulator Tenke PC Game 2025 Overview

Open your dessert store!

Attempting a sweet adventure while you are in the world of entrepreneurship sweets. Open your dessert store, diving in the world of dessert, delicious chocolate and sugary overwhelming.

Make your pastries

Unleash your creativity in the kitchen and heartburn that will feel taste buds. From delicious chocolate to irresistible powers, try flavors and designs to create a signature set of your dessert store.

Sell ​​your products

Show your sugary masterpieces to the world! Prepare your dessert store for enthusiastic clients and watch it as the sweet smell attracts a noisy crowd. Sales management, interacting with customers, and ensuring that every delightful treatment finds its way to the hands of happy beneficiaries.

Manage and expand your dessert store

Be the final candy pole by managing each side of your dessert store. From stock and pricing to marketing strategies, wise trade decisions are made to increase profits. Expand your store, open new recipes, and discover exciting ways to keep your customers back to more.

Technical specifications for this version. Edition: Primary version: First Language Language: English

System requirements to simulate the dessert store

Before starting the Candy Shop Simulator free download make sure that your computer meets the minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64 Bit* Processor: Intel Core i5 3.0 GHz* Memory: 8 GB RAM

Imprisonment:

* OS: Windows 10 64 Bit* Processor: Intel Core i7 3.0 GHz* Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Free download simulation store

Click the button below to start the Candy Simulator Tenoke. It is a complete and complete game. Just download and start it. We have provided the direct link to the game.

