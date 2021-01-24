West Virginia technology leaders urge policy makers to focus on expanding the knowledge sector and broadband capabilities. WV News





Fairmont Prior to the opening of this year’s West Virginia Parliament on February 10, technology leaders shared their hopes on what Charleston could do over a 60-day period, from expanding the knowledge sector to developing broadband capabilities.

Perhaps the most universal hope is the growing focus on the general technology sector, the key to maximizing the state’s potential, according to Jim Estep, president and CEO of the West Virginia High Technology Foundation. Will be.

Estep heads the I-79 Technology Park in Marion County. The park has been working to employ as many federal anchors as possible in the region, including NASA and NOAA. For Estep, advances in the technology sector are forming a more stable path to the future than the current reliance on coal and natural gas.

He said that because the data doesn’t look good on coal, we really have to come up with some basic plans for what our economy will look like in the future. I never oppose coal. I don’t want to see it go away, but we have to be realistic about where we are with it. The same is true for natural gas. We have to make some investments.

What I want is that the Legislature actually has a concrete strategic plan that will help us build additional sectors and, specifically, continue to build a viable knowledge sector. Is to adopt.

Estep isn’t the only one in the state that wants the technical sector to be focused on at this legislative assembly. Anne Barth, Executive Director of TechConnect West Virginia, also talked about the growing importance of the knowledge sector, especially given how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the situation across the country. ..

According to Bath, given what he’s learned from his first year working and living in a pandemic, this is definitely a priority opportunity to consider. Opportunities to work from home appear to be increasing, creating opportunities for West Virginia to explore. …

Technical jobs generally tend to pay more on average than other jobs. They tend to be more resilient to the recession and help diversify our economy and provide a more stable tax base overall. We need to keep moving in the direction of engaging in the knowledge economy.

However, beyond the general growth of the technology sector, Estep and Barth hope that the legislature will focus on various projects over the next few months.

Estep predicts that broadband expansion will be a hot topic at this legislative session and hopes that lawmakers will consider lesser-known ways to provide the Internet to rural areas.

One of the expectations of them is to scrutinize low earth orbit satellite broadband systems, according to Ested. I don’t think they are looking at it aggressively enough. Old satellite broadband was not in low earth orbit. The new ones, everything I read (state) is really proven in itself and could solve the problem much faster at a fraction of the cost.

Through satellite broadband, users will install receivers at or near their homes and get the Internet from these satellite arrays instead of fiber wires wired underground or on utility poles, Estep said.

Estep submitted a low earth orbit satellite to The State Journal in 2020.

One of the biggest challenges in deploying broadband in rural areas, especially Appalachia, is the huge cost of infrastructure, Estep said last year.

No matter how you cut or present it, it has no business meaning to your private life. [company] Everyone runs the fibers needed to take advantage of broadband. That is exactly the reality.

Meanwhile, Bath hopes the state will focus on helping small businesses and entrepreneurs who want to plant their feet on the ground through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. I’m out. Start-up company.

According to Bath, these two programs have done a lot of great work in the past, and with more funding, more companies can be launched across the state.

Given the success of the program, which will lead to the creation of new businesses and jobs in the state, and the increased continued use of the program, it is highly recommended that policy makers consider financing at the appropriate level. It’s a very popular program. We know that the number of applications applying for SME Innovation Research Grants is increasing and, as we see, they can help launch technology companies.

Beyond funding these two programs, Bath said the state was wise to help small businesses settle in, and with just a few simple things people got off the couch and started the entrepreneur they wanted. He said he could be interesting enough to be home.

According to Mr. Bath, there is generally continued investment in entrepreneurship and policies that drive the growth of SMEs, as well as workforce training and capacity building. There are many talented people in West Virginia. I want to do everything I can to encourage bystanders who are discussing whether to start a new business.

We need to create an environment where we can grow our work here at home and promote it.

