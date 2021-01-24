Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review: Ready for the future





Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5GGET IT FOR: Rs 35,990 Highlights: Smooth Performance

It’s unclear when 5G bandwidth will be available in India, but that doesn’t stop smartphone OEMs from launching 5G-enabled handsets. Participating in the trend is Oppo, with the first 5G-enabled smartphone, the Reno 5 Pro 5G. The device is equipped with MediaTek’s flagship processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, which is said to be in the same range as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Thanks to the interior, the performance is rug-free and smooth. The Reno 5 Pro 5G feels very smooth thanks to the display’s 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone offers a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2400 1080p. The display provides a comfortable viewing experience with vibrant colors and crisp image quality. ColorOS 11.1, which is based on Android 11, has several customizable settings, including display settings. Reno 5 Pro is a luxury mobile phone. You can choose from two colors, Astral Blue and Starry Black. The Astral Blue review unit has a glittering back panel, which can feel a bit grainy, especially if you’re used to smoothing the back panel. On the plus side, this eliminates the problem of fingerprint stains.

With the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, users can get a 4350mAh battery that exceeds the normal average screen time. The support for fast charging at 65W is impressive. One of the key highlights of this device is the camera, which boasts video capabilities and low-light photography. The camera can use the AI ​​highlight video feature to capture great video in dimly lit areas, but the video quality is a bit over-processed. The device includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP mono camera.

The overall image quality was impressive as the photos were rich in color and lacking details. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G for Rs 35,990 features long-lasting battery life, a premium look, and a powerful processor, and is available in the affordable premium segment.

The writer is at gadgetsnow.com

From flying cars to E-Vehicles, the future of supertech driving that dominated CES2021

The annual technical event, Consumer Electronics Show (CES), launched in 2021 with an amazing lineup of ingenious updates. The show wasn’t ready as the event went online for this year’s pandemic. The all-virtual expo, usually a spectacular sight in Las Vegas, had no problems with everything from flying cars to smart masks to innovative home care systems.

With the launch of electric and flying cars at CES, it’s no exaggeration to say that the future of driving looks brighter than ever.

GM VTOL

Sure, flying by car seems like a dream today, but the future is full of possibilities. With the announcement at CES by General Motors, it may be possible to take off by car soon. This car giant introduced the future of transportation with a flying Cadillac. This is a self-driving car that carries passengers on the ground and in the thin air. A single-seater vehicle, the VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) drone can accelerate up to 55 mph.

The ultra-lightweight Flying Cardillac is paired with four rotors and comes with a 90kW mtoro and GM Ultium battery pack. It’s all electrical and completely autonomous.

Mercedes hyper screen

German luxury car giant Mercedes-Benz made an impact with the MBUX hyperscreen. This is a sophisticated 56-inch screen unit that integrates three sleek displays. With a aesthetically pleasing design and easy device control, Benz has enhanced the game with a hyperscreen. This is the most intelligent human-machine interface built by a German car manufacturer.

Hyperscreens are not only easily tailored to the user, but also interactive through infotainment suggestions. The display features 8 CPU cores, 24GB of RAM, and 46.5GB / s of RAM memory bandwidth. Multi-function cameras and sensors adapt to the brightness of the display depending on the lighting conditions.

BMW iDrive

BMW, the German luxury car giant, gave us a glimpse into the next generation of iDrive infotainment systems. All of these will be available in the new iX Electric SUV, which will debut in late 2021. Launched in 2001, the iDrive first appeared on the E657. The series maintains a control dial that can be rotated, tapped, pushed and pressed.

For the iX, the current model comes with a touch-sensitive icon and has one large panel with two displays for maps, media, driver information, and more.

Mobileye

Mobileye, owned by Intel, has announced an update for use in self-driving cars. The company says it wants to move towards radar-based technology and one LIDAR sensor per vehicle by 2025 to reduce autonomous driving costs. We plan to use Luminar Technologies Inc’s sensors for a planned fleet of so-called robot axes, which are commercial vehicles intended to carry passengers. Since 2022, Robotaxis will be deployed in at least eight different cities, each combined with four Luminar units, Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua announced in a Q & A session at CES 2021.

The consumer system 2025 features a single lidar unit with the entire vehicle covered by a camera and a new radar-based system being developed by the company.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos