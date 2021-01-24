Look for leaks and “fine-tune sunlight” »Albuquerque Journal





Two of the three New Mexico companies have awarded New Mexico SME Innovation Research Grants to provide recipients with additional resources to commercialize the technology.

UbiQD in Los Alamos is an advanced materials company that drives product innovation in agriculture. Using a technique called quantum dots sprayed on the film, it shifts the spectrum of harmful UV light to a plant-friendly orange emission, promotes more efficient greenhouse growth and yields 5% to 20%. Increase to.

Santa Fe-based Mesa Photonics has also created a ground-based remote sensor to measure humidity changes from the ground to altitudes as high as 50,000 feet. It is used to improve the weather forecast and better understand the climate.

The two companies will use matching local funding to extend their technology and create better commercialization opportunities.

“These companies are demonstrating that innovation is thriving in New Mexico. The products they develop will disrupt the market,” said Alicia J., Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Bureau of Economic Development. Keys said. “State support is helping these businesses grow faster and create the high-paying jobs they need to diversify their economies.”

“Born here in New Mexico, these companies are a prime example of innovations that started with patents, develop products, and are on track to commercialize technology,” said the Director of State Science. One Myrriah Tomar said. Technology.

The basic premise behind Mesa Photonics’ early technology is solid against humidity, but because it’s primarily a scientific research tool, commercial opportunities are fairly limited, says company president David Bomse. Stated.

However, the same technique can be used to track methane gas. This is where commercial applications are opened.

“Methane is the main component of natural gas,” he said. “The market for natural gas leaks is much larger, and this technology can be adapted to measure natural gas leaks. When objects are placed on the ground, the amount of methane in the air can be measured at various altitudes. I will. “

According to Boms, it is estimated that about 3% to 5% of natural gas will be lost during the collection process.

“It can be said that billions of dollars a year literally evaporate into thin air,” he said. “That is, it’s a financial incentive. But more importantly from my point of view as a father with children, the second biggest cause of global warming is methane gas, after carbon dioxide. These losses are on Earth. It’s a much bigger problem because it can have a huge impact on global warming. “

According to Bonse, the company will have a working prototype in the field by the summer and could be commercialized by the end of the year, depending on the fallout of COVID-19. He said the trade fair was heavily dependent on when it was scheduled again.

In the case of UbiQD, commercial products are already on the market for production greenhouse growers, but Hunter McDaniel, founder and CEO of UbiQD, is a company because different plants grow better in different lighting conditions. Stakeholders are working on product efficiency.

Much of that research corresponds to a $ 750,000 grant received from NASA, which includes building partnerships, product marketing, educating potential end users, attending trade fairs, and related statutory grants. It is useful for expenses. Intellectual property right.

“These are all important for spending money,” McDaniel said. “But they aren’t covered by federal grants, so the state helps to intervene and support that part.”

He said the company is already doing plant research in Arizona and New Mexico to determine which color filters are most useful for which type of plant.

“We’re trying to learn as much as we can because each can react differently to different inputs, from tomato plants to pepper plants to cannabis,” says McDaniel. ..

“Various plants respond to different colors (in the spectrum). Rose plants like green more in the spectrum. Tomatoes, magenta. Pea are a little yellowish. It’s a variety of plants. Even the life cycle can change. There is a lot of research going on that we are learning and trying to apply in film format. We are fine-tuning the sunlight. “

