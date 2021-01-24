Google warns Gmail users to agree to the new terms or lose key messaging capabilities by tomorrow





Google warns Gmail users that they must agree to the latest terms and conditions of US companies. Otherwise, you may not be able to access many key features. The warning will occur before the January 25 deadline. If you miss this, useful additional features such as smart creation, assistant reminders, and automatic email filtering will be blocked from your inbox.

Google says it has updated Gmail’s small prints to give users more control over their personal data and support their compliance requirements. As the company describes, this update allows users to choose whether to share some data with Google in exchange for features that work within the app.

When I log in to Gmail, the warning flashes as soon as I try to access the message. If you’re not responding to the alerts that appear in Gmail, you need to respond quickly.

Here’s what you need to know and what to sign up for:

Gmail, Chat, and Meet smart features and personalization are the first settings to control whether Gmail, chat, and Meet data can be used to deliver smart features within each of these services. The smart features of Gmail, Chat, and Meet that rely on data are:

• Automatic Email Filtering / Classification (Primary / Social / Promotion)

• Smart creation and smart reply by email

• Summary card above the email (baggage tracking, travel, etc.)

• Extract event details and create calendar entries

Smart features and personalization for other Google products is the second setting that controls whether Gmail, chat, and Meet data are shared with other Google products to enable personalization. Features of other Google products that rely on Gmail, chat, and Meet data include:

• Invoice Assistant Reminder

• Map showing restaurant reservations

• Itinerary travel

• Display point card Google Pay

In Google’s email, “If you want to continue using the above features after January 25, 2021, you need to leave these features turned on in your Gmail settings.”

This latest Gmail update is provided because Google has recently begun to warn you that content in Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive may be deleted unless you follow the new rules.

A new alert will be emailed to explain that Google’s new storage policy will come into effect next year.

“We are pleased to announce the recent announcement of a new storage policy for Google Accounts using Gmail, Google Drive (including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, Jamboard Files) and / or Google Photos. According to industry practice. “Google explains in an email viewed by Express.co.uk.

People who don’t follow the changes may see private content removed from Google’s servers, but US companies remove content so that affected people have ample opportunity to take action. He states that he will notify people many times before trying.

