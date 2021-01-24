Inside and Limbo dev’s next project is a third person sci-fi adventure »TechnoCodex





Sheriff Sayed, Friday, January 22, 2021 10:42 GMT

The next Playdeads project is already very intriguing.

Playdead, the studio behind Inside and Limbo, is currently working on a third game. The new game has no name or release target, but the studio’s website has some interesting details.

For starters, make it clear that the game is a third-person adventure. This is a big change from the team that used to work side-scrolling. Playdeads explains that science fiction projects take place in remote areas of space.

Unfortunately, there is little other information on the recruitment page. That said, the page lists 11 job openings, so your project may be in a fairly early stage of development.

But what they are showing off is some early concept art. They show that characters that look like astronauts are exploring some dark, different-world environments that would only exist in Playdead games.

I’ve included them in the gallery below, but it’s no exaggeration to say that they look very exciting.

This Playdead game will be published by Epic Games, along with Remedy’s new project, and all of GenDesigns’ next games will be published under the Epic Games Publishing label.

