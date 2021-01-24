Small Business Owners Invest in Disinfection Technology to Help Fight COVID-19





Knoxville small business owners have invested in new disinfection technologies to create a safer environment for their customers and employees.

Knoxville, Tennessee – Small business owners are investing in disinfecting equipment in the hope of making their business a safer place to visit.

Robert Lebus is coordinating to fight the coronavirus as small businesses fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he hopes these investments will help keep the business open.

According to Lebus, you have to be open because there are people who are clearly employed and depend on you to make a living.

Like so many companies launched during the pandemic, it made no difference to Lebus. Many SMEs had to close at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost them income.

It was hard. We didn’t know what would happen, and we didn’t even know if they would open us up, Lebus said.

Lebus and his wife Je own two gyms and a clothing store. They said the past decade or more has been full of anxiety and uncertainty.

According to Lebus, being a small business is difficult for now.

His employees said they agreed with him because he had to fight with them to make money.

Denisky, director of the NTY Clothing Exchange, did see a late day due to COVID-19.

If you are unsure, adjustment is important. That’s why Lebus invested in a disinfection technique called CASPR. He hopes this will help keep his business open during the pandemic.

According to a study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the device kills 98% of the COVID-19 virus within the first 6 hours.

When she comes to training, she is confident that she works in a disinfected area, Lebus said.

CASPR is used in hospitals across the country and now helps small business owners open doors to keep their employees safe.

According to Key, returning home to his family feels really peaceful and safe.

Lebus said the times were far from ideal. But she also said it might be time to start adjusting.

When they give you the opportunity to open, you have to take it and you have to adapt, Lebus said.

Via: www.wbir.com

According to news highlight sources, small business owners are investing in disinfection technology to help fight COVID-19. Check out all the news and articles from the technical news updates.





