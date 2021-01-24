Google Drive will be a gold mine of pirated explicit content





New Delhi, cybercriminals and internet pirates have new gold mines on Google Drive and are free to store and share illegal software licenses, movies, games and pornographic content. Most of these are said to be indexed as some drives by Google search. The user has published such a link in their personal account.

Google Drive is a file storage and synchronization service that allows users to store files on servers, sync files between devices, and share files.

According to independent cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, such blatant and illegal content is distributed in thousands of compressed files via Google Drive.

“Except for thousands of porn videos, at least 25,000-30,000 links may share illegal content such as malware, software, movies, games, etc. Easily find such links on Google Drive You can, just search and download, “Rajaharia said on Sunday, sharing some such screenshots.

Ironically, movies / games / software that have been removed from Google Search due to copyright infringement are available on Google Drive for faster downloads.

“Unlike other file-sharing websites, Google Drive allows for faster downloads, so such illegal and explicit content thrives on the platform,” cybersecurity researchers claimed. ..

Emails sent to Google about whether such content is freely stored and shared on the drive did not elicit a response.

Based on our Terms of Service, Google will “check the content to determine if it is illegal or violate the program policy, and remove or display content that we reasonably believe is in violation of the policy or law. You may refuse, but it isn’t. Don’t assume that’s the case, as it inevitably means reviewing the content. ”

Google doesn’t go into details about how to detect it, but it uses file hashes to detect infringing content.

Google Drive matches the hash of copyrighted video content with files saved by you to identify pirated content. The company is doing this voluntarily, according to media reports.

According to Rajaharia, Google Drive is in some ways dangerous because it makes it easier to search for anything on the platform than other file-sharing websites.

“Thousands of pirated movies, software and mobile apps have been uploaded to Google Drive and can be easily searched on Google,” he said.

Nearly 80% of Google Drive movie links are malware. “If you make a mistake with one click, malware can be installed on your PC or mobile,” Rajaharia added.

According to data provided by him, the total number of drive links indexed by Google search is over 100,000 rupees, but not all of these links are related to piracy / illegal files. There is none.

“There are over 20,000 movie links, over 2,500 software download links, over 2,500 APK (Android application package) mobile apps, and over 1,500 cracked illegal software copies (not all are pirated).” Rajaharia said.

Google Drive users also need to be aware of their actions.

“Don’t publish pirated movies or other content on Google Drive, as it will lead to indexing in your search. You’ll need to keep your content private or share the link with someone you know or trust.” Cyber ​​security researchers emphasized.

