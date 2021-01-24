Payne and Hamore: Reinventing the Southwestern Virginia Economy | Economy





Here is an actual snapshot of the model: In collaboration with highway guardrail maker SPIG Industry, we have decided to invest $ 7.9 million and create 113 jobs in Washington County. We worked with Aldrich Capital Partners, a growth equity firm based in northern Virginia and Silicon Valley, to explore opportunities to expand our portfolio. Through this partnership, Rochester, NY-based eHealth Technologies has already created 160 jobs in Scott County as a leading provider of medical record and image retrieval services. It builds on the energy heritage of the Southwest, focusing on renewable, clean and zero carbon projects. .. Our goal is to make the region a center of energy innovation on the East Coast by diverting the assets of the coal industry to develop renewable energy parks. This is the first business to host entrepreneurs and businesses focused on the commercialization of technology. Unlike traditional research parks, our land is a lab, giving us a great competitive advantage in the southwest. Innovatively using geothermal mine water cooling and solar power to achieve significant energy, he led efforts to define the competitive advantage of southwestern Virginia in the data center industry. Cost reduction. Southwest Virginia may not be suitable for all data centers, but may be suitable for data centers that focus on leveraging local terrain and geography to achieve sustainability goals. there is. Recently announced a partnership with Appalachian Power and Dominion Energy, where key public sector partners such as the Virginia Department of Mines and Minerals and Energy are participating to provide expertise in energy storage technology in the region. Recognizing new agricultural market opportunities in southwestern Virginia, we are working with family-owned farms to improve malt quality. Barley was the first in the region to sell the Appalachian Grain brand to breweries and distilleries throughout the federation. We are working on the construction of grain warehouses, which are regional hubs for the craft beverage industry, and in each case we bring together labor, government and private sector partners to close the deal. These partnerships are essential and show why both collaboration and confusion are good. Best of all, our model produces results. The results are important, and InvestSWVA’s work has already begun, bringing new jobs, investments and opportunities to the region.

Will Payne is a Managing Partner of Coalfield Strategies, LLC and Director of InvestSWVA and Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority. Todd Haymore is Managing Director and Strategic Advisor to the Global Economic Development, Commercial Transactions and Government Relations Group of Hunton Andrews KurthLLPs. To Invest SWVA.

