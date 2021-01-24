Apple’s next-generation iPad mini 6 may have end-to-end screen design, in-display Touch ID





The next-generation iPad mini 6 will look very different from its predecessor. Rendered by @ xleaks7 and CoverPigtou, the leaked design shows a punchhole camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner (Touch ID). Rendering shows that the Cupertino giant could remove the notch and house the front snapper inside the cutout. This is what rivals have been doing for some time.

If these rumors turn out to be true, the iPad mini 6 will be the first with hidden Touch ID. Works with Face ID. Also, the home button will automatically exit the device. The bezel around the alleged iPad 6 mini has been trimmed as well.

Informal rendering of iPad mini 6 (image sources: xleaks and CoverPigtou)

However, the display size of the iPad mini 6 has not been confirmed yet. Earlier rumors from Apple analysts, Ming-Chi Kuo, suggested that it could have a 9.1-inch display, which is significantly larger than the previous generation iPad mini. You can also use the A14 Bionic chip you saw on the iPhone 12 series in combination with 4GB of RAM.

On the front of the camera, it may be the same as the one on the iPad Air 4. The materials used to make the phone are subject to change. Apple may also opt for a lightning port, an aluminum body with a notch in the volume. Buttons and 3.5mm audio jack. The latter seems to be overkill as Apple has been pushing the wireless audio lineup over the last few years.

