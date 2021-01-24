Biden administration’s technology agenda may include Big Tech, Green Energy





Brian Boyer | Columnist

President Biden just took office a few days ago, but it’s clear that there are some agendas his administration will work on. Most of these issues are political and seem to have little to do with the tech industry.

However, there are some items that will affect technology next month, which will affect your business and personal life.

I would like to talk about three issues that surface to me.

One of the biggest issues the Biden administration is tackling is actually trust busting, which is a carry-over from the Trump administration.

The two may have different motives and reasons for attacking Big Tech, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this is a real collaborative issue. Big tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon have a huge impact on the markets in which they operate and in our daily lives.

Most startups no longer have the goal of becoming the next Google or Apple because they are so big … they just want to be acquired by Google or Apple. Moreover, the problem isn’t just that most ads go through Google or Amazon has a significant share of the hosting website business. These companies act as the sole independent arbitrators of information (see Section 230 Decommissioning below).

Again, both parties complained about what is known as Section 230. This section of US law pertains to “interactive computer services” on the Internet. This section is generally interpreted as exempting Internet platforms such as Facebook, Google, and Apple for content posted by users.

It is also generally interpreted as giving an exemption to the same Internet platform to prevent “offensive” material, even if it is “constitutionally protected”, by blocking, deleting, or otherwise.

Again, both parties are concerned about Section 230, but for very different reasons. Republicans are afraid that tech companies are defining their own meaning for “offensive” content. Democrats seem to want more accountability and obligations for businesses to remove “wrong information.”

Neither group likes Section 230, but this will probably be a much more difficult issue to tackle.

Finally, President Biden has set up a fairly large green initiative. According to Robin Hood’s financial news, Biden’s plans include $ 2 trillion ($ 1 trillion T) for “clean energy innovation” through grants for sustainable infrastructure and green technology. He even states a fairly ambitious goal of having a carbon-free electricity sector within 15 years.

The Republicans will not be overly excited about what appears to be the Green New Deal, and with a small majority in both parliaments, many executions will probably be done by executive order and tax subsidies.

Whether you agree or disagree with this plan (or whether part of the plan will be implemented), it will affect technology. Technologies like Tesla and private home solar will be at the forefront.

These companies advertise for free to consumers and investors, even if they don’t receive subsidies.

These technical issues will be discussed in President Biden’s first 100 days, but in most cases his administration will focus on other issues. He may sometimes talk about “American innovation,” but his political career and campaigns have never really focused on technology issues.

Other than the issues mentioned above, I don’t think there will be much excitement from his administration when it comes to technology.

