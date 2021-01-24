How to record WhatsApp calls for free





Recording a regular voice call on your smartphone is easy. Some smartphones offer the option to record the call directly, but there are other ways to record a voice call using other apps. You can easily record a regular voice call, but you need to be a little careful when recording a WatsApp call. There is no direct option to record WhatsApp voice calls.Also read-there are some features of Signal copied directly from WhatsApp

As journalists, we often need to record phone interviews and other phone conversations, and we need to rely on WhatsApp voice calls because the calls are cut off. Today, we’ll show you an easy way to record WhatsApp calls on your smartphone, whether it’s Android or iPhone. Let’s take a quick look at how to record WhatsApp calls on your smartphone.Read Also-WhatsApp Web Beta users have access to video and voice calling features: Reports

Note: Before recording WhatsApp calls, get permission from everyone else in the call to make sure the call recording is legal in your country. Do not record a call without the permission of everyone in the call. Also read-is WhatsApp safe to use or should it be removed?

How to record a WhatsApp call

This process is a bit tricky and requires a MacBook and iPhone in addition to the Android phone. Make sure your iPhone is not your primary device. Your Android smartphone must have a WhatsApp account logged in and support voice calls. Follow these steps to record WhatsApp calls on your Android phone.

Step 1: First, connect your iPhone to your Mac using a Lightning cable

Step 2: Then on iPhone[このコンピューターを信頼する]Choose.

Step 3: Then open QuickTime on your MacBook and select the new audio recording option under File Options

Step 4: You need to click the down arrow next to the QuickTime record button and select your iPhone from there

Step 5: Then click on QuickTime record button

Step 6: Then use your iPhone to call your Android smartphone via WhatsApp and press the add user icon.

Step 7: Next, you need to select the person you want to talk to. This will start the call and recording.

Step 8: End the call when you’re done, stop recording in QuickTime and save the file to your Mac.

Please note that all participants in a voice call in the WhatsApp group can verify that the call has been recorded. Therefore, there is no way to secretly record a voice call. Anyway, as mentioned above, be sure to notify everyone in the call before recording a WhatsApp call. Do not secretly record the call.

Another way to record WhatsApp calls

Cube Call: You can also try VoIP recording to record WhatsApp calls. Well, not all phones support this future, so check the support page first. You can check if your phone supports Cube Call: VoIP recording by clicking on the Google Play Store page of the app.

Step 1: First you need to install Cube Call Recorder on the phone where WhatsApp is logged in

Step 2: Open Cube Call Recorder, switch to WhatsApp and call the contact you want to talk to next

Step 3: To check if the app is working, check the widget will light up

Step 4: If the app shows an error, open the recorder settings and[VoIP通話を音声通話として強制する]Must be selected

Step 5: Make another call and repeat the process to record WhatsApp calls. If you still get the error, the app is not supported on your phone.

