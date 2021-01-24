Google Drive Basics-Virtual





Learn the basics of Google Drive in a casual, friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

Learn the basic features of Google Drive to save, share, create, edit and discover special features of your documents. Google Drive is a web-based interface that provides a central location for saving or saving files online, allowing you to access and collaborate on your files from anywhere. Projects with other users via the web. In this program, you will learn how to save, share, create, and organize your files. In this week’s program, we’ll cover special features of Google Docs.

Join us for zooming: https: //zoom.us/j/98551457172

Or dial in: 301 715 8592; Meeting ID: 985 5145 7172

Looking for resources to learn more about Google Drive and computer technology? Use your library card to browse these resources Lynda.com and O’Reilly for Public Libraries. Don’t you have a card now? Don’t worry. Try the new and improved Digital Library Card https://mcpl.link/DigitalCard. You’ll be ready in minutes.

By participating in this Virtual MCPL Program, you agree to comply with our Code of Conduct. Library staff have the authority to remove you from this program if we determine that your actions are inappropriate to ensure the safety of our staff and our customers.

Learn about MCPL zoom security settings

To request a reasonable accommodation, please contact MCPL at least 5 business days before the event. In all situations, we will endeavor in good faith to provide accommodation until the time of the event.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos