



Beijing is adding new momentum to efforts to curb the power of big tech companies in Brussels and Washington.

China has recently been Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Joined a government choir advancing plans to impose new competitive obligations on small executives of large tech companies such as.

In November, China released the first draft guidelines to oversee competitive behavior by digital giants. Proposals include preventing companies from processing consumer data and setting discriminatory prices, and selling products at lower-cost prices to gain market share. This month, it warned that it could face antitrust investigations if it finds that electronic payment companies are scrutinized and that non-bank payment companies dominate the market.

China’s move will take place as the European Union and Britain pursue similar efforts. In December, the EU bill proposed requiring major digital platforms to refrain from many potential anti-competitive actions, such as promoting their products more than their competitors. The UK is planning legislation empowering new digital competition units to enforce the Code of Conduct for companies that dominate the strategic digital market.

Proposals are being driven by more and more policy makers, competition experts and small tech rivals in Europe, Asia and the United States, allowing new tech rivals to emerge to challenge digital giants. It states that a new law is needed to make it.

