How many early human species existed on Earth?





We Homo sapiens were never alone. Long ago, there was much more human diversity. Homo sapiens lived with eight species of humans, now estimated to be extinct, about 300,000 years ago. Just recently 15,000 years ago, we shared a cave with another human species known as the Denisovans. And the fossilized ruins show that there are even more early human species that once inhabited Earth before our species arrived.

“Currently there is one human species, and historically it’s really strange,” said Nick Longrich, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom. “Not too long ago, we weren’t that special, but now we’re the only ones left.”

So how many early human species were there?

Knowing exactly how many different human species exist can be very quick and complex, especially as researchers continue to unearth new fossils that are completely separated and previously unknown. ..

“The numbers are growing and will depend on who you talk to,” said John Stewart, an evolutionary ecologist at Bournemouth University in the United Kingdom. Some researchers claim that the species known as Homo erectus is actually composed of several different species, including Homo georgicus and Homo ergaster.

“It’s all about the definition of the species and the degree to which it accepts variations within the species,” Stewart told Live Science. “It can be a bit frustrating and pedantic, as everyone wants an answer, but the truth is that it really depends.”

What is a seed?

The definition of species used to be nicely simple. If the two individuals were able to produce fertile offspring, they were from the same species. For example, horses and donkeys can mate to make mules, but mules cannot breed well with each other. Therefore, horses and donkeys are biologically similar, but not the same species. But in recent decades, its simplicity has been replaced by more complex scientific debates about how to define species. Critics of the definition of cross-mating point out that not all life is sexually reproductive. Some plants and bacteria can reproduce asexually.

Some argue that organisms with similar anatomical features need to be grouped to define species, but that method also has its weaknesses. In different parts of the world, there are significant morphological differences, even between individuals of gender and species, making them a highly subjective way of classifying life.

Some biologists prefer to use DNA to draw lines between species, and advances in technology can make it more accurate. However, we do not have the DNA of all ancient people. For example, the Homo erectus genome has never been sequenced, Live Science previously reported.

Skulls of various human beings (image credit: Shutterstock)

2% of the average European DNA comes from Neanderthals, and up to 6% of the DNA of some Melanesians (indigenous peoples of the islands northeast of Oceania, Australia) comes from Denisovans. That makes it even more annoying. So are we a different species from these ancestors?

“Some people say that Neanderthals are the same species as us,” Stewart said. “They are just a slightly different type of modern man, and mating is evidence of that, but the definition of species has moved from mere mating.”

After considering all of this, some experts argue that the concept of species does not really exist. However, while it is almost impossible to achieve some cast iron definitions, those who say it is worth the effort to be able to speak in a meaningful way about evolution, including the evolution of our own species. There is also.

So we are confused to know that some species mean different people. So, of course, people disagree about how many species of humans have ever existed. It is also a matter of what constitutes humans. To answer this question, it helps to understand the term Hominini, a large group that includes humans and chimpanzees returning to a common ancestor.

“Chimpanzees and we have evolved from a common ancestor,” Stewart said. If we determine that only humans have arrived after splitting from an ancient chimpanzee about 6 to 7 million years ago, it could be a diverse group. The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History lists at least 21 human beings recognized by most scientists. Sure, it’s not a complete list. For example, the Denisovans are missing.

On the list are Homo sapiens, Neanderthals, Indonesian Hobbit-sized people, Homo erectus, and Homo naledi. The list also includes other species that existed close to the common ancestor of humans and chimpanzees, making them look more like chimpanzees than modern humans. Despite their appearance, these species are still known as early humans. “You can’t expect them to look like us, going back five million years ago,” Stewart said.

If you say there are 21 Smithsonians, you can be confident that the diversity is much greater, Stewart said. This is because the list is careless and selects species that are close to the universally recognized species. For example, the recently discovered dwarf human species Homo luzonensis, known from only a few bones excavated in Indonesian caves, is not on the Smithsonian list.

Researchers also suspect that there are many other fossil species that have not yet been excavated. “The list has just grown and I don’t know why it will change,” Stewart said.

Originally published in Live Science.

