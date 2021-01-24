Drone reforestation: how new technologies are rehabilitating forests





Seattle, WA — Around the world, communities are fighting for rejuvenated tree coverings. Efforts to mitigate biodiversity loss and climate change are driving this new interest in forests. Unfortunately, the high costs in developing countries and the poor political determination in wealthy countries continue to frustrate reforestation efforts. Fortunately, innovative US start-ups are stepping up by using drone reforestation to significantly reduce reforestation costs. These developments have enabled private sectors to play a positive role in forest revitalization and climate change mitigation.

Forest benefits

In addition to the obvious benefits of increased forest coverage, such as natural carbon capture and improved biodiversity, there are also significant benefits for poor communities. For example, increasing tree coverage improves the quality of water in the area. Forests also help delay or reverse desertification, a major problem in developing countries, and improve soil health. Improving soil health reduces the need for fertilizers, which in turn increases the profit margins of farmers in developing countries.

New drone technology

A drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle that varies widely in size and is controlled by a human operator on the ground. These are one of the many new technologies that scientists and policy makers are actively using to mitigate climate change. Many of the innovative start-ups that promote this technology want to use it in developing countries around the world.

DroneSeed is an example of such a company. Based in Seattle, we have developed a drone planting technology that can sow seeds six times faster than humans. This is equivalent to 40 acres of seed breeding daily. DroneSeed advertises carbon capture as a key advantage of its technology. The company believes that the use of carbon credits, a form of negative emissions used by the industry to meet regulatory requirements, could further strengthen the economic debate about investing in drone reforestation. ..

Other companies, such as the Canadian company FlashForest, are promoting the benefits of drone reforestation for the restoration of forests damaged by wildfires. These imaginative start-ups have succeeded in combining conservation and technological development to mitigate climate change and provide wildlife habitats. The International Panel on Climate Change estimates that over the next 30 years, the world will need to plant approximately 1 billion hectares of forest to curb global warming. If you have the brains working for DroneSeed, Flash Forest, and many other start-ups, you can probably reach this goal.

Madagascar

Located off the coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean, Madagascar’s country, with a population of more than 25 million, has lost more than 40% of its tree cover since 1960. Apart from the major regions, the island has a unique geographical history. The continent of Africa over 88 million years ago. Therefore, many of the species are endemic to the island. Madagascar is so biodiversity that it is home to nearly 3% of all animal and plant species in the world, including lemurs and baobab trees.

Deforestation also causes enormous damage to the people of Madagascar. It disrupts local rainfall patterns, destroys water table and promotes topsoil loss. These factors can reduce agricultural yields, cause food and water insecurity, and ultimately lead to further deforestation. Fortunately, the Madagascar government is aware of this issue, and some are using drone technology to campaign for 4 million hectares of trees across the island.

Thailand

Thailand, one of Southeast Asia’s economic powers, is home to more than 68 million people. We are also using drone technology to meet our emission targets and replant land. Since 1961, Thailand’s deforestation coverage has declined from 53.5% to 31.6%, with a significant portion of deforestation occurring in wildlife hotspots within Thailand’s rainforests. Much of the country’s deforestation was to accommodate not only industry but also rapid population growth. In 2014, with a new reforestation effort, the Thai government quickly and randomly expelled thousands of people to reforestation efforts. Reforestation is a necessary effort, but the rights of many Thais have been violated in the name of environmental protection.

However, Thailand’s recent political development has shown a new interest in bridging the gap between reforestation and population growth. Through “community forestry,” thousands of communities now manage the forest around their homes in line with conservation measures. Moreover, Thailand has established a rapid reforestation campaign through the use of drones. Sustainable and cooperative reforestation will help Thailand achieve its emission targets, grow its economy through ecotourism, restore national biodiversity and improve the human rights of minority communities.

possibility

Forest decline is a complex issue. However, political, social and economic development can prevent a significant decline in deforestation rates. New developments in technology, especially the new possibilities of rapid reforestation with cheap drone technology, offer attractive possibilities for restoring forests around the world. Drone reforestation does not violate the human rights to get there, but allows trees to be planted while ensuring that poor communities benefit from climate stability and water and food security.

–Saarthak Madan Photo: AIXabay

