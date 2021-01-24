Skyblivion, a remake of oblivion on Skyrim’s engine, shows off early gameplay





Skyblivion is a fan project to remake Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion with Skyrim Engine. The developer team shared the update.

Skyrim Mod has become an almost unique game and general entertainment genre. Some mods are working on improving the game as a whole, while others just want to see Skyrim burn. However, it’s not just mods that Skyrim has to offer. The game engine has also spawned many remasters, remakes, and even completely different games.

One such ambitious fan project is called Skyblivion, an attempt to recreate the Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion using the Skyrim engine. A group of developers is working on a volunteer-based system and is currently porting and rebuilding Cyrodiil to Skyrim and Skyrim: Special Edition along with all its quests, locations and characters. The team has been working on this project for nearly eight years.

With a recent development progress update, the Skyblivion team has released a video showing the mod environment and quest system. The video shows how impressive the environment is. In the showcase, you’ll travel through Gerald Mountain, the Gold Coast, the Corobian Highlands, Heartland, the Nivenai Basin and Canyon, and the Blackwood Wetlands.

It’s not completely complete yet, but every day we’re getting closer and closer to completing the external world space, said the video update narrator. Oblivion is littered with 2663 interiors, and the development team aims to recreate each one. The team working on these interiors is currently focusing on all caves, mines and other dungeons. The team does more than just rebuild these caves and dungeons as they did in Oblivion. Sky Bribion ​​will see them reworked to suit the region and its corresponding quests.

One of the most striking achievements of the volunteer development team is a custom tool created to easily import Oblivion quests into the Skyrim engine. This was a big issue with previous builds. They also refined and tweaked the UI. There’s no word from the team about when they plan to finish the project, but they’re finally seeing the end of the road.

The developer team is also looking for volunteers to support the Skyblivion project. If you want to help them, you can register as a volunteer here.

