Where are the venture capital women?





There is a shortage of women in the tech sector to get things started in a conservative way. Dutch initiatives such as Girlsday and Female Tech Heroes aim to encourage girls and women to study technology and choose their careers.

Even Prince Constantijn is committed to increasing gender diversity in the workplace. In last week’s most read article, he talked about Fund Right, a gathering of 42 investors aimed at increasing the diversity of the technology sector.

Improve the world and start a business

But it’s not just the technology world that has to deal with this problem. The fact that this also applies to the financial sector is a direct experience of Willemine Barloop. As the founder of War Child, Verloop has spent 15 years on projects to improve the lives of war-affected children. Today, Verloop supports young entrepreneurs who want to use the company to make the world a better place through her nationwide platform, Social Enterprise NL. She wrote a book, Verbeter de wereld, begin een bedrijf (‘Improve the world, start a business’) on why entrepreneurs are new good people.

With the same idea in mind, she spearheaded Rubio Impact Ventures. This is an investment fund that invests exclusively in successful companies that want to have a positive impact on the world. Rubio is currently looking for a business analyst who can plan whether a start-up is likely to succeed. Job listings have been published online for a week and a half, and Verloop noticed that 90% of the responses came from men. It surprised her so much that she called LinkedIn: Girls waar zijn jullie? (“Girl-Where are you?”)

Larger parallax than expected

“Our investment team has already been able to bring together different teams quite easily over the years. So I was very surprised. I have very few female candidates for this position. I don’t believe it might be. After my call, quite a few women applied and we received a lot of good tips. Things are moving so fast so I’m still all I couldn’t cope with it. I think this shows that this is very much in our hearts. “

Out of curiosity, Verloop contacted RD Recruitment Group, a recruitment agency with which Rubio works. “After all, this is no exception in the financial industry. Only 16% of employees in equity and venture capital were women, which was a good year. I know that gender inequality is not equal. But I didn’t expect it to be that huge. “

Improved mixed team performance

However, we have long known that diversely mixed teams perform better. After all, Verloop also recognizes that people with different backgrounds and views offer new and creative insights. “Especially in the investment industry, it’s important to consider teams and revenue models from different perspectives, which gives you a more balanced view and better assessment of your investment’s success. I will. “

However, this insight does not seem to be understood in Europe yet. Of the 175 medium-sized tech companies that successfully raised their second or third round of funding in 2019, only 11 were led by women. Investment allocations are also biased, to say the least. For example, only 9% of the money invested in technology was invested in start-ups with at least one female founder. According to a report from Atomiko, the rest of the money always ended up in a team whose founder consisted entirely of men.

Source: Dealroom.co Women Choose Security

And Verloop is convinced that this will work for investment funds as well. “Venture capital has a lot of experienced entrepreneurs who decide to invest after a successful exit. These were traditionally men.”

Verloop cannot say exactly why this is the case. “It’s true that women tend to make safer choices. Girls studying entrepreneurship and finance are a minority and often don’t choose a career in venture capital. They are more. It seems that you often choose a career in a company, but that’s a rather careful choice, “Verloop suggests.

Dutch women are more safely obsessed, she says. “This seems to be more extreme in the Netherlands than in the United States, to name a few. But in general, women tend to adapt to their surroundings. For example, high-risk businesses. It’s less likely to get started, “says Verloop. But this does not mean that Verloop does not mean that Dutch women have not chosen their careers. “They are heading for another kind of career that is actually doing great things, but doing so seems to reduce the risk.”

Lack of venture capital expertise

As for where this comes from, Verloop states: I think that students’ knowledge of venture capital and private equity is generally still quite limited. Explaining what we’re doing by impact investing, helping businesses grow to improve the world, makes girls especially enthusiastic. “

That’s why Verloop and her team want to come to college often to discuss impact investing. “Our goal is to create more diversity and excite more people in our venture capital career, so I’m not just talking about women!”

At the same time, many things are being done to encourage entrepreneurial women. Verloop firmly believes this is a good thing. “Techleap is one of our founding partners, the Fundright initiative, which has led this in the Netherlands. More (gender) diversity, including Diversity VC, TheNextWoman, Delite Labs, WomInvest, Included VC, etc. There are all sorts of initiatives for. In the Netherlands, entrepreneurship is steadily rising. Even among women. I hope this will further boost female entrepreneurs in the near future. ” Adds with a laugh. “Then you don’t have to share a picture of a white man in a suit LinkedIn when talking about diversity.”

