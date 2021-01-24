Windows 10X feature prevents unauthorized factory reset





Windows 10X is Microsoft’s 2019 new streamlined version of Windows designed for security and performance, expected to be available in a new range of devices in the spring of 2021.

Many details are missing so far, but thanks to the Windows 10X build leaked last week, you can get a better look at the operating system and its features.

In addition to the new user interface, Windows 10X also includes a new feature called “Anti-Theft Protection”. This is a measure to prevent the thief from wiping or reusing the stolen device.

Anyone if your Windows 10 device is unlocked[設定]Go to[このPCをリセット]You can use this feature to reset your device to factory defaults.

Windows10 reset this PC function

To use the anti-theft protection feature of Windows 10X, users must sign in with the Microsoft account previously associated with the device or enter their PIN before resetting the device and using it as a new one. There is.

“Anti-theft protection prevents others from resetting and reusing your device. If anti-theft protection is on, enter your PIN or Microsoft account password before resetting and reusing this device. You need to, “explains Microsoft. Settings app features.

Windows 10X anti-theft protection

On Windows 10X[設定]>[盗難防止保護]You can configure anti-theft protection from.

Because Windows 10X is designed for portable devices, enabling features that make resetting new devices more difficult will reduce the value of stolen devices. Microsoft used a similar feature in Windows Mobile to protect the device in the event of a theft.

It also makes sense for Microsoft to port this feature to the regular Windows 10 operating system to provide additional security for unlocked devices.

At this time, there are no signs that Microsoft plans to do so.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos