OnePlus 9 and 9Pro specs leaked





There’s no shortage of information about the upcoming OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, but a reliable Chinese leaker, Digital Chat Station, has some details on how to get meat into your bones.

Tale Komi, posted on China’s social networking site Weibo, reviewed the already rumored details and provided some more.

The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55 inch FHD + flat screen, and the OnePlus 9 Plus curves and stretches to 6.78 inches at QHD + resolution. Both support a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and 120fps gameplay, and include a 3.8mm diameter pinhole camera in the upper left corner of the screen.

As expected, both are powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and a 4,500mAh battery seems “sufficient”. In terms of dimensions, both tales claim to be 8 to 8.5mm thick and weigh “200g or less”.

In 800 comments that Leak attracted to Weibo, Digital Chat Station answered a few more questions. As rumored elsewhere, the phone clearly supports a 65W charge, and when asked about possible prices, he replied, “It should be about the same.”

For reference, the OnePlus 8 sold for $ 699 at launch, and the OnePlus 8 Pro started at $ 899. It’s still a lot more expensive than the previous OnePlus model (there was a $ 310 price increase between the 2016 OnePlus 3T and last year’s 8T), but it’s still quite competitive compared to Samsung 2021’s flagship product. From $ 799 for the basic 128GB Galaxy S21 to $ 1,199 for the S21 Ultra.

And elsewhere, the OnePlus 9 specs certainly look very promising. In addition to the state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mentioned above, the phone could have a triple camera array with a 50MP main lens, a 20MP wide-angle snapper, and a 12MP telephoto lens.

Still, for those on a tight budget, the company is rumored to be using last year’s processor to pull leaves from Samsung’s books on slightly cheaper phones. Like the Samsung Galaxy S20FE, the OnePlus 9 Lite was reported to use the Snapdragon 865 chipset last year. This is actually a pretty good return for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. After all, assuming that the Snapdragon 865 is still a very capable chipset and that the OnePlus 9 Lite doesn’t make too many cuts elsewhere, it will be available outside of China and India. It’s worth considering.

