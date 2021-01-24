Editorial: Telemedicine isn’t just about technology





The COVID-19 pandemic has promoted the use of telemedicine across the country, but the need to reach more patients, improve quality and efficiency, and address the growing shortage of clinicians remains even after the pandemic is over. We should continue to promote the expansion of telemedicine.

Hundreds of new businesses are now offering telemedicine services, but Congress has removed barriers, expanded the reach of Medicare and Medicaid, strengthened and stabilized reimbursement, substance abuse and other psychiatric. Bills have been submitted to promote the use of treatment and generally allow widespread use. At the state level, more than 200 bills are pending in the legislature.

In the coming years, as telemedicine becomes an integral part of our clinical medical services, telemedicine may become even more prosperous, especially if legislation is passed to expand its use. The Biden administration is expected to work on reforming the healthcare system, and telemedicine can be an important factor.

The potential of telemedicine is not limited to delivery technology, but digital information and virtual care can enhance patient care and extend the reach of nurses, doctors, therapists, and other healthcare providers to serve patients. It’s in an innovative way. Like other healthcare delivery systems, telemedicine is primarily about the relationship between healthcare professionals and patients. Telemedicine innovation is a way for healthcare professionals and institutions to use virtual care offerings to help more people and improve quality.

Pandemic and beyond

If telemedicine is effective during a pandemic, it will continue to be effective. The current focus on telemedicine may be on COVID-19, but we need to think of it as a permanent, integrated care delivery system.

Telehealth helps solve the complexity of care delivery by providing disciplines and other services in places that are inaccessible to people or where there is a serious shortage of practitioners and long delays in booking. Telemedicine does not necessarily mean that one practitioner sees one patient, but real-time multiple stakeholders, including nurses, therapists, general practitioners, specialists, care coordinators, social workers, family members, and interpreters. You can also strengthen team care by collecting at. Others as needed.

In fact, telemedicine enhances almost every care environment by adding complementary clinical care, expands population health and wellness through mobile and desktop applications, and is much better for underserved people. Providing care can improve the fairness of your health. These and many other benefits from telemedicine are essential and far beyond the care of patients in a pandemic.

The integration and adaptation of telemedicine and remote monitoring tools will transform post-hospital discharge and enable care for people with multiple chronic illnesses. This is an increasingly important situation with the rapid aging of the US population. Other innovations include the integration of everyday consumer medical devices such as glucose and heart monitors. This allows you to extend telemedicine to more people, move care to your home, and at the same time keep costs down.

Help for medical institutions

For many medical institutions, telemedicine is a new medical environment with little experience. In addition to telemedicine trained and experienced clinicians, you may need expertise and analysis to find and optimize opportunities to use telemedicine. Labor technology tools may be needed to integrate telemedicine into existing clinical services. For example, an on-screen interpreter, an integrated diagnostic device for patients, or a mobile application for consultation and scheduling between practitioners.

Telehealth can also be used by healthcare organizations and practitioners to recruit talent and search for jobs. Virtual applications are becoming essential to clinical staff processes such as licensing, qualification, recruitment, interviews, placement, and onboarding.

All of these services depend on the people who provide them. Most telemedicine companies today are technology companies. Few provide staffing, clinical, analytical, or management expertise to meet the needs of patients and healthcare organizations. Staffing in a virtual care environment is very different from staffing in a hospital or clinic. This is because practitioners need to be trained or experienced to assist people through telemedicine.

Some uncertainty, more optimism

The use of telemedicine surged during the pandemic as license restrictions were relaxed and healthcare providers were allowed to increase reimbursement for many new telemedicine services. However, some major private insurance companies have withdrawn some of their telemedicine coverage due to health issues other than COVID.

Despite recent uncertainties about reimbursement, telemedicine expands, especially if policy questions about reimbursement, state licenses, and other barriers can be addressed by legal and regulatory decisions by the Medicare & Medicaid Service Center. It is expected to continue.

Telemedicine is a breakthrough innovation in healthcare that gives more people in need of it access to care while providing professional care to those who cannot otherwise receive it. .. With its flexibility, telemedicine can be integrated into almost any existing care environment or combined with other services to create new innovations in patient care. But like all healthcare services, telehealth is as good as the skills, compassion, and vision of the people who use it. People are the key to success in a healthcare delivery system.

Maureen Huber is President of Workforce Technology Solutions at AMN Healthcare.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos