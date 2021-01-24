Hitman 3 Review | TheXboxHub





The conclusion of the trilogy that started long ago, Hitman 3 has finally arrived. In the fog of March 2016, I was a newcomer to the game review world. The first Hitman restart was one of the first big games I commissioned at the time. Editor. It started in an episode, but it looked a bit strange at the time. Especially if the second game of the World of Assassination trilogy, the imaginary Hitman 2, did not follow the same scheme. IO Interactive has provided a third game that connects the story arcs that started with Hitman and promises to end everything satisfactorily. Can they do that or are the contracts too far away? Shave your head and wear a sharp suit to find out.

First of all, and with great fan service, you can play the entire first two games with the new game engine of the third game. As long as you have purchased the previous game in the series, in theory you can select a campaign from the main menu and play the mission directly from any of the games within the third episode. Theoretically, even though I had previously owned and played both games as digital downloads, I was able to get half of the first level of Hitman 2 to work before I decided it was inaccessible. It was. Sure, the game told me I had to pay 55 for the Gold Edition of Hitman 2. Hopefully you will be luckier than me, as the promise of the original mission in the new visuals of glory is appetizing.

However, Hitman 3 is both positive and backward, so we won’t go into detail about this feature. And I have to start with positive things – Hitman3 looks great. It looks like a draw distance to the moon, but everything is nicely shiny and nice, but still a small touch that makes the game live. For example, on a Chinese mission, it was raining outside, but the sight of raining on 47 shiny heads is strange because the longer he stands in the rain, the more apparently wet it is. It was fascinating. From skyscrapers in the clouds to German nightclubs where you can almost sweat, to familiar training facilities, to Devon everywhere, the contrast between places is clear. Everything looks great no matter where you are in Hitman 3.

The way people move, and in fact the overall details of everything, is quite fascinating. Sounds also work very well in general, but I must admit that listening to an English-speaking NPC anywhere in the world is a bit disappointing. I understand this is probably to facilitate eavesdropping, but I sneaked into the position where I heard two staff members of a skyscraper in Dubai chatting like extras from Coronation Street. Sounds a little strange. Thankfully, once all the hell is unleashed, all guns and other killers sound great, no matter how stealth Hitman wants to be. Notable is the flesh-like “wack” as the flying hammer encounters an unprotected skull across the room!

Now, the story is the main hook here. To be honest, it’s rare for anyone to say that it doesn’t spoil it. There is no end to double or even triple crossings, and it’s enough to say that neither your allies nor your enemies are the ones you think. The best you can hope for is for Agent 47 to get out of the game with the same amount of holes. His head he was in. I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say that the story is going at a great pace, and Hitman 3 caught me and refused to let go. The roller coaster of that vehicle.

When it comes to gameplay, if you’ve played previous Hitman titles, you know that this is, as always, very business. The words of the Megadeth album title “Killing is my business and business is good!”. Certainly the truth sounds here. For me, the beauty of Hitman game design is that there is no one way to achieve the set purpose. Instead, the game encourages you to explore, find new opportunities, and enjoy new ways of bringing death to your targets. Why shoot someone in your head with a silent pistol when you can exchange a golf ball for something that explodes?

There are also different stories to reveal at each level. This makes it much easier to proceed with the rest of the contract. At the “Death in the Family” level here (the level set in Devon), this applies to any story I’ve seen. Watch you take on the private detective persona and then resolve the character’s death. This one step is a lot of fun as you framing someone, finding the real culprit, walking around, asking people, and looking for clues before reporting the findings. It took me more than an hour to complete this one mission, as I decided to find all the clues and carry them out properly. The termination of the contract was almost an anti-climax to what I had enjoyed all the time. And since this is just one of the stories you can find at one level, there is a lot of replay potential.

So Hitman 3 looks good, plays very well and is really interesting, does it make any mistakes? Well, the brutal answer is yes, but there’s nothing big that everyone really needs to twist. I managed to get stuck on the level many times, 47 seemed to be glued to the inside of the tree, I couldn’t get out, and the loss of 15 minutes of progress was clearly very gnawing. My advice in this game is to save early and save often. If you’re trying to do something you’re not sure about, or if you’re trying to assassinate a complex one, save it before you do it, as it can save you a lot of tedious work.

In fact, the only other complaint is the NPCAI issue, the same issue that has existed since the first day of the Hitman trilogy. You see, sometimes they can be seen through your disguise, seemingly 100 yards away, or through a crowded German dance floor. But for others, they are so witty that if you hide in the cupboard, they will be you unless they actually step on your hallux valgus when you enter. Can’t find. The ultimate expression of this is when I shoot the target, turn the corner and crouch with a patch of flowers. The guards stood on the road within two feet and wondered aloud where I went. Still, apart from these little concerns, the rest of the game is certainly very good, and with planning and preparation you can enjoy playing cats and mice with the guards.

It’s no exaggeration to say that I really really enjoyed using Hitman 3 on Xbox, so a single playthrough isn’t enough. There are new mechanics such as new weapons to keep track of and shortcuts to find and open. These will continue to be used for subsequent level trials. There are also regular challenges and rewards for joining and unlocking. By playing in a particular way, there is no shortage of playability. If you’ve played the other two games in the World of Assassination trilogy, you’ll need to complete the story in Hitman 3. If not, this is a nearly essential purchase as you can play all the games in one place. .. If you like to sneak up on a gun, Hitman 3 is for you.

Paul Renshaw

