Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub trains software accelerators with a variety of founders





Taylor already has the qualifications and chops to become a consultant. He said he hired to help his business quickly make money. But Taylor said the bounce software accelerator is important for coding his ideas so that his expertise reaches a larger audience.

“I grew up in a company. A small element of entrepreneurship is what they (accelerators) really help. I build value propositions and help software development so I don’t spend money on mistakes.” Taylor Said.

He also uses a bounce spongy space in downtown Akron.

“I have an office in Bounce. In fact, I have a simulator room built for my business that I use to demonstrate the process,” Taylor said.

Then there’s Lynn Payer, a 55-year-old West Acronite, also black. Using her experience in the newspaper’s recruiting department, she develops EveryObit, a website where users can place, manage, and maintain obituaries of loved ones, and buy funerals, flower arrangements, and more.

Like Taylor, Payer himself is not a software developer. However, she has no corporate experience with Taylor and has relied on the guidance of accelerators to navigate some of the difficult parts of starting a business.

“They helped me a lot, from helping me from a legal point of view to making sure that all of my intellectual property was owned,” said Payer. “What I like about them is that they don’t try to take over my thoughts, but they push back strong enough to make me think more about what I’m doing.”

Brittany Corsi, a 30-year-old cleaver, is also working on her first startup, but she has been working on other people’s startups in the past. Her next website, EarthXYZ, allows users to enter their address to see where their solar or wind energy options are and connect to companies that offer green services.

Corsi says it’s working with FedTech, a startup support organization just outside Washington, DC, to refer to Bounce for more help locally.

“I had several options to join between the accelerator and incubator programs. I really liked Jack Hilton’s direct communication, so I chose bounce,” Koshi said, referring to the bounce mentor. It was. “To be honest, it really helps if someone says,’This is good, this is bad.'”

Jack Hylton and his twin brother, James Hilton, 33, are both accelerator mentors, each with their own startup experience. They were also co-founders of Bitfactory, a program for Akron’s software entrepreneurs that was replaced by Bounce and its accelerators in 2018. Both can be attracted to say that software accelerators were impressed with the quality and ideas of those who were.

Hilton said diversity can make a noise and provide more insight and perspective than a homogeneous environment can provide. According to Jack Hylton, Bounce is working hard on the issue of diversity, but it didn’t have to hire current Software Accelerator participants.

“This kind of thing happened naturally. I think it’s a really good sign for our ecosystem,” he said, saying that many of the current participants found accelerators through word-of-mouth.

Bounce CEO Doug Weintraub said he believes Bounce is a sign of doing the right thing to reach a diverse audience.

“It represents what’s happening in the world, that’s all,” said Weintraub, a 25-year veteran of software companies. “Program participants are pleased with the diversity and differentiation between the companies. They are all trying to start a software company. They are all in need of help.”

Weintraub and others want accelerator companies to succeed. This is to attract future participants to the program and help Bounce acquire new tenants. Waitraub said it was what he had already seen when some of the accelerator participants were taking up space in the building.

“Some couples have taken up space as a result of the accelerator, but in the case of Billy Taylor, the opposite is true,” said Waitraub. “He went into the incubator and we talked about the accelerator, and he realized he needed some help, and said,” This is great. ” “”

Bounce also offers an incubator program for growing tech companies looking for both space and access to counseling and mentorship.

Waitraub said he always wanted to increase the number of incubator tenants and accelerators. The latter will be provided to participants by bounce for free.

He said Bounce currently has a suitable software accelerator program and believes it will grow if the entire world normalizes a bit.

“I think this latest iteration of what we put out there is working. The rolling admissions were helpful, and the numbers show that we’re hitting all the cylinders,” Waitra said. Ubu said. “The pace of applicants may slow down. I would like more people to apply … But if I can go out more comfortably, I expect more people (participation in accelerators). doing.”

