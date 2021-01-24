NHS workers lose seven stones after commenting on “due date”





Hannah knew she needed to make some changes (Photo: Hannah Stewart / SWNS)

An NHS worker who was embarrassed when asked if he was pregnant while wearing a scrub lost seven stones.

42-year-old Hannah Stewart lost pounds and went from an XXL-sized scrub to a medium.

The two mothers ate sweet cereals and biscuits for breakfast, butter sandwiches for lunch, and a bowl of pasta with a bottle of sauce for dinner.

Hannah, a senior clinical photographer from Birmingham, decided to weigh and make changes to her heaviest 21 stones.

After falling asleep at her desk, Hannah reviewed her diet in May 2017 because she knew she needed to make changes and set a good example for her children and patients.

She ate nutritious foods such as fruits and yogurt for breakfast, and rice, couscous and vegetables for lunch and dinner.

Hannah’s size has changed from 24 to 12.

Front and back Hannah (Photo: Hannah Stewart / SWNS)

Hannah said: My patient and colleagues were asking me if I was pregnant and the expected date of birth for my baby.

I used to laugh, but I was deeply regretted. No, I’m just fat, but that made me feel terrible.

Being crushed inside, mentally it really upset me, and it happened quite a lot.

I was hurt everywhere, and I thought it was just enough. I need to be healthy for my children.

Details: UK

Hannah also wanted to be healthier for her daughters because she could feel that her size was straining her body and exacerbating asthma and sleep apnea.

She remembered a time at a theme park that she couldn’t ride because of her size, which made her humiliating.

The patient will ask when he expects Hannah (Photo: Hannah Stewart / SWNS)

In May 2017, Hannah joined Slimming World, found it to help her eat better, and encouraged her to start Pilates and walk as much as possible.

What I can eat is amazing, I’m not hungry and I’m still full of carbs, she added.

For meat that is free of fat, rice, couscous, pasta, and potatoes, you need salads and vegetables to boost your metabolism.

Also, eating yogurt and fruits is very important for breakfast, and I eat a lot of homemade soup for lunch.

Then in the evening, I can have some treats to stop any craving.

Also, do Pilates with a significantly enhanced core and walk as much as you can with the Pilates you increased at the beginning of the first blockade.

I had a hard time walking from the car to the front of the hospital. I feel good now.

The mother has lost seven stones so far (Photo: Hannah Stewart / SWNS)

Hannah went on: I get a member of the staff asking where you went. And accepting those compliments is new to me, so it’s really nice.

Now I can slip into a medium-sized scrub and thankfully my patients and colleagues no longer mistake me for being pregnant.

