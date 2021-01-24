



Tech Hub Guangdong Sees Investment Boom in Higher Education

Bidding comparable to Silicon Valley with homemade talent

On November 5, 2020, shoppers are trying to buy cosmetics from a wholesaler in the Akedori Hei City Market in the Huaqiang North District of Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. (Reuters photo)

The investment boom in higher education is taking place in Guangdong, one of China’s largest manufacturing hubs and an up-and-coming high-tech region with grand ambitions to rival Silicon Valley in the United States.

Guangdong opened 11 new universities this year and plans to open more in the coming years. In Shenzhen, the municipality will invest 150 billion yuan (670 billion baht) to build 20 new universities by 2025, increasing the number of full-time students on the city’s campus to 250,000. Announced that it is aiming. Now about 103,800.

Government-sponsored subsidies and funds are scattered to support the blueprint for higher education. Three universities in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) (nine cities in mainland China, including Shenzhen, a large city consisting of Hong Kong and Macau SAR) received a total annual budget of approximately 29 billion yuan in 2020. ..

Access to top-notch talent is an urgent requirement in China’s quest for technology self-sufficiency. China has attracted foreign talent to the mainland, but its higher education program shows that it wants to take its own approach to developing talent.

Several Hong Kong universities are also flocking to launch a business at GBA.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong opened its Shenzhen campus in 2014. The campus was soon considered the top university in Shenzhen, with independent education, teacher recruitment and curriculum.

The construction of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus of 30.7 billion yuan in Foshan was included in the 2020 development plan of Guangdong Province.

In Guangdong, at least two Hong Kong universities, Dongguan City University and Zhaoqing Open University, are expanding.

Central and state governments are very active in supporting the expansion of higher education at GBA, said Simon Zhao, Vice Dean of the Humanities and Social Sciences Department at BNU-HKBU United International College.

“Based on China’s science and technology strategy and current investment scale, the gap between GBA’s higher education institutions and Hong Kong’s top universities in the west will close rapidly,” he said. “Of course, this also depends on whether China continues to succeed in easing its technological separation from the United States,” he said.

Beijing’s plan is to transform this southern region of 71.2 million people into a high-tech powerhouse comparable to California’s Silicon Valley by 2035.

In addition to this, many of China’s Fortune 500 companies, especially Shenzhen, home to technology sector companies such as Huawei Technologies, ZTE, DJI and Mindray, are rich in technology, biotechnology start-ups, business incubators and accelerators. Ecosystem already exists. , Health technology and innovation.

“More than a decade ago, when I chose to enroll in Shenzhen University, I didn’t think Shenzhen’s economic, technical, or rural higher education could leap so fast,” his PhD. Many professors who worked in the United States said they refused to be identified for several years until the late 2000s. “Shenzhen’s funding for higher education is very large, especially for research and development in the basic fields of science and engineering.

” [US-China] The trade war is good for us. Because it shows China the hidden dangers and risks to its technical security. Without Huawei and sanctions on semiconductors, China’s tech industry doesn’t know how the West sees them.

“Understanding that the trade war doesn’t really understand technology-related mergers and acquisitions or counterfeit products, it is a big boost to the Chinese government’s strategy of investing huge amounts in its own research. [production], Can ensure the rise of China. “

At the same time, higher education in Guangdong is still far behind Beijing’s ambition to become more competitive in the field of science and technology.

In the 2020 QS World University Rankings, Hong Kong has five universities in the top 100 and six mainland, mainly in Shanghai and Beijing. Guangdong-based universities have never broken the top 300.

In addition, according to government data, the total enrollment rate (percentage of young people with higher education) in Guangdong Province was 46% in 2019, which is lower than the national average of 51.6%.

However, Guangdong’s 2019 figures have increased significantly from just 28% in 2010.

