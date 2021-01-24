Microsoft Excel is getting new features that may one day save your skin





Spreadsheet software Microsoft Excel is undeniably a powerful tool, but it also creates accident opportunities. Just as the UK government and the NHS found a difficult path in 2020, small spreadsheet errors can quickly snowball and have serious consequences in reality.

To protect against disasters, Microsoft is working on a small adjustment in Excel that will allow users to correct mistakes and recover lost information more easily.

According to the company’s product roadmap entry, a new change display feature is under development that effectively records the history of each cell. “Excel can now view the changes you’ve made to cells in your workbook, including previous values ​​for cells,” the list explains.

Microsoft does not provide a specific release date for the update, but the ability to view changes will be released at some point next month.

Microsoft Excel update

The information is a bit sparse for now, but it’s easy to imagine a large number of new features, especially if multiple colleagues are all collaborating on the same workbook at the same time.

For example, if a keyboard slip accidentally modifies data but doesn’t register immediately, the ability to display previous cell values ​​makes it easy to fix later.

On the other hand, in accounting scenarios, the value of a particular cell is determined by a mathematical formula, so the new feature may also provide insight into the ups and downs over time.

A similar feature is already available in Google Sheets, a rival service, so an update to Microsoft Excel will restore the equivalence between the two services in this regard.In the spreadsheet, right click on the cell[履歴の編集]Select to allow the user to scroll through the values ​​in the previous cell using a simple back and forth arrow.

The new Excel feature is in the spotlight following two updates to the web client. Both are designed to make it easier for users to annotate spreadsheets effectively. The first introduced the ability to mark cells with ink and highlighter features, and the second allowed users to create notes that they could share with their colleagues.

Whether you like it or hate it, Excel is an important part of the professional experience of many people, so additional features to prevent mistakes and improve collaboration can be a popular addition.

