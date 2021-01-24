Pandemic spurs technology growth in the insurance industry





Insurers are increasing their use of catastrophe models, drones and mobile apps during the COVID-19 pandemic, and expect such technology to continue to grow beyond the health crisis.

Some growth, known as InsurTech, was driven by the measurement and quarantine of social distances associated with pandemics, but the adoption of other technologies nevertheless came. Edin Imsilovic, associate director of insurance rating agency AMBest, said market pressure from pandemic innovations has been around for a couple of years.

According to Imsirovic, COVID has greatly accelerated the digitization of the insurance industry this year.

This may accurately account for some advances, such as substantive communication with policyholders, said Serge Gagarin, segment marketing manager for disaster risk modeling firm AIR Worldwide. However, he said, large-scale system integration projects, that is, large-scale system integration projects that insurance companies may have undertaken, are being developed independently of the pandemic.

Technology growth is not always a priority in the insurance industry.

Don Griffin, vice president of personal lines at the American General Insurance Association, thinks it was an industry that was sometimes slow to hire things.

The industry employs catastrophe modeling to predict the severity of events and handle complaints. According to experts, the use of this technology was increasing before the pandemic, but accelerated during quarantine for complaint processing. Tom Larsen, Head of Industry Solutions at CoreLogic, can use this modeling to let agents know how bad the damage is in a given location. Meteorological forensics determines what happened at a particular location rather than 0.5 miles away.

(COVID-19])’s effect was to accelerate this technology, which behaves like a glacier, Larsen said. He said it is better for policyholders to use catastrophe modeling for claims because insurers can process claims more efficiently and at lower cost and get funding for their customers faster.

Insurers don’t interact with policyholders often, so they can differentiate themselves from others by how they respond to their customers when they need them, Larsen said.

Catastrophe modeling company Karen Clark & ​​Co. Karen Clark, CEO and co-founder of the hurricane, said the catastrophe model could be used to predict the average claim severity for the two days before the hurricane landed. Her company’s data, which the insurance company uses for planning, shows zip code damage and is updated twice daily. After the catastrophe, insurers need additional coordinators, so planning the severity of claims can help them decide where to put them, she added.

The model is also used, for example, for fraud detection to see if hail damage is being claimed from areas that were not hit by a storm. Hail is the main source of claims, according to Clark, and insurers suffer an average of more than $ 15 billion annually, about one-third of which is commercial real estate and personal car insurance. The rest is homeowner insurance.

The use of modeling to predict claims stems from the surge in damage modeling prior to the pandemic. This technology includes insurers that submit information to modeling companies that can perform millions of scenarios to predict the potential impact of a catastrophic event.

In the last few years, hurricanes have occurred more frequently and sometimes more seriously. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, during the Atlantic Hurricane season over the past few years, there have been 30 record 30 named storms, 12 of which have landed in the United States.

Despite the number of storms, insurance losses were consistent with long-term averages based on catastrophe modeling, so the model made it easier for insurance companies to prepare, Gagarin said.

More and more models of floods and wildfires predict where damage can occur.

The California Department of Insurance is considering how catastrophe models predict the risk of wildfires and whether they can be used for pricing, which was the subject of last month’s virtual hearing.

Jeff Waters, Senior Product Manager for North Atlantic Hurricane Solutions at Risk Management Solutions, said the model is also a tool to help policyholders understand mitigation practices and their implications.

According to Waters, insurers can perform several sensitivity tests to see how different mitigation strategies can benefit policyholders. His company used event response tools to assist insurance companies during last year’s historic hurricane season.

A tool called HWind uses weather forecast data to convey uncertainty about where the storm could go and how strong it is, he said.

With catastrophe modeling, drone use is increasing. As a result of social distance, the use of technology is increasing.

Karen Collins, Vice President of Personal Lines at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, said drones have become widely used since Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Like when the adjuster climbs the roof to see the damage.

Indeed, more drone technology is being used, Clark said. It’s coming anyway, but since many companies subscribe to it, you can quickly investigate a particular home in the affected area and get insurance that can suffer the most common roof damage in a hurricane. You can check the number of subscribers. She expects this trend to continue after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the future, insurers are seeing more technology growth.

According to Collins, one area is the expansion of mobile apps, such as for initial underwriting. Some carriers used them before the pandemic, while others adapted because of it, she said, based on her own observations.

According to Collins, the insurance industry is very open to embracing new technologies. Anything that is efficient and can lead to cost savings can be passed on to policyholders to reduce rates. This is certainly a technology that not only turns off during a pandemic, but is also very acceptable to the industry. Finally, I conclude.

