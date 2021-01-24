Beware of this WhatsApp competitor’s encryption





Telegram and Signal face the exit of millions of new users on WhatsApp after the dominant platform breaks user trust with the new privacy policy. However, it’s important to be familiar with your competitors Telegram.

This instant communication platform has a capture that, unlike signals, Telegram does not have final start-to-end encryption enabled by default. This is a feature of messaging services, but it allows you to escape from less careful users.

What you need to know about Telegram

First, it is understood that the content of the issuer final encrypted to final encrypted message can only be accessed by both the recipient and the sender. Even if the message is stored on a server such as Signal or Apple’s iMessage, only the person who has the encryption key can read the message and access the content of the message.

This means that in the event of a server intrusion, computer attack, or intrusion that stores messages, pirates have no way to read the news. The encryption key or code is not on the same server.

With the above in mind, the need or serious recommendations for implementing final encryption in instant messaging services are immediately apparent. Therefore, 2021 security is essential.

Telegram also has end-to-end encryption if you know where to look

Some things: Signals and telegrams are laughing together in the latest press, but they are so different that they are classic “messenger” products.Telegram is social network + messenger by default, not e2e by default

-Rat King (ikeMikeIsaac) January 14, 2021

Above is the testimony of Mike Isaac, one of the New York Times technical reporters. Journalists start by rejecting the combination of Telegram and Signal, which is the main alternative to WhatsApp, which is advertised as a similar site.

Also, the two offer many instant communication services on the Internet, but there is a big difference between the two. Considered as a Telegraph Social Network + Messenger, end-to-end encryption is not active by default.

Signal, according to it, is a classic messenger, with final-to-final encryption implemented by default. Therefore, if you are looking for an alternative to WhatsApp, this is a safe and highly valued option for your privacy.

Secret conversation by telegram

Telegrams provide the final encryption from end to end in a secret room. Like a confidential conversation Facebook messenger available to all users. This is an option available to those who expect maximum security.

This safety standard is always available from the signal. Telegram (and Facebook Messenger) is optional. This is something that users need to pay attention to in use and use. Things that some users may not notice.

As one Twitter user pointed out, with the release of Times, the final encryption to the end is inherently active and has drawbacks. Conversations and history cannot be synced, especially if you are using multiple devices.

Le Telegram has a “secret chat” feature that allows users to create secure chats using end-to-end encryption. The default E2E encryption has some drawbacks, one of which is the inability to sync chat history when using multiple devices.

-H.Mir (@H__Mir) January 17, 2021

According to WhatsApp, chats and personal conversations between family, friends and close contacts have enabled end-to-end encryption. However, when it comes to conversations with businesses, the quality of security is very wide.

WhatsApp can also be said to be able to change the encryption of conversations between businesses and individual users on that platform. The new rules came into effect on May 15, 2021 and created the greatest challenge.

Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp, 3 encrypted sites

Signal This security protocol is enabled by default in all conversations. This is considered to be the most respected site for user privacy.

Sharing This security protocol is active in conversations between family, friends, and some businesses running on that platform. However, from May, it will change when the new privacy policy comes into effect. This primarily affects chats with companies that use WhatsApp services and the Facebook platform.

Telegraph By default, this security protocol is not available. However, any user can take advantage of this by activating a secret channel or secret chat that applies only to two communication channels.

Finally, Facebook Messenger also includes this security protocol for confidential conversations without default.

