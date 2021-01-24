The best play ever from the luckiest player in the world at Black Ops Cold War





The only word to describe this Black Ops Cold War clip is to call it the greatest play ever.

I’ve seen a lot of crazy Black Ops Cold War play since its launch, but no one has a candle on it. What is certain to be the best Cold War play ever is that one user manages to start the match with a crazy kill streak.

But what’s so cool about this play is that it’s not just one or two good kills. Instead, this Cold War player can defeat 3 enemies from the entire map.

And given that they were playing Search and Destroy, I think the rest of the round was much easier. In fact, as one commenter points out, this is probably the only clip worth stealing the Final Killcam from Search and Destroy.

The best Black Ops Cold Warplay ever?

Although posted just a few hours ago, Reddit user llGaappll’s post has received considerable attention. This is because users have labeled it as the best Black Ops Cold Warplay ever.

That’s really something to believe, as users land two long-range tomahawks on their enemies, not just grenade launcher kills.

And they do so without moving an inch from the spawn. In the simplest search and destroy round ever, the Cold War player drops three enemies from the raid’s starting area.

After witnessing the death of a teammate, we can see one enemy glancing at a fallen ally before rushing to the factory site. It was only then that the second Tomahawk bounced off a nearby wall and attacked them from behind.

This insane clip is just what most players dream of achieving. It is doubtful that even llGaappll can manage the start of this incredible game again.

Of course, Reddit users’ opponents are likely to believe they are playing against hackers. But if the clips became the best play of the game, they were probably just as surprised as our others.

Black Ops Cold War players have been using cheats since beta, which looks like a completely real clip.

I’ve never seen such a great play since the human Aimbot made a crazy sniper in the Cold War.

