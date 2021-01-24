“Okurahoma!” A unique model of innovation





Working together to drive innovation is deep in our state. That is the birth of the Okurahoma Innovation Model (OIM). With the Oklahoma Center for Progressive Technology (OCAST) as a hub, OIM is a strategic initiative, the OK Catalyst program at i2E, the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance (OMA), OSU’s New Product Development Center (NPDC), and OU’s Tom Love Innovation Hub.

The Oklahoma Innovation Model supports innovation in the state, from concept to commercialization, said OCAST Secretary-General C. Michael Carolina. OIM is a catalyst for economic development in rural, regional and urban economies.

How do you achieve that? It’s a musical approach to books. The organizations of the OIM Consortium are functionally different and serve different members, but work together to provide seamless performance.

i2E provides venture advisory services and a range of capital to help entrepreneurs assess product market suitability, determine optimal market development strategies, and reach key milestones in positioning startups in financing. To support. OMA works with hundreds of Oklahoma companies on thousands of projects to help improve profits through best practices such as Six Sigma and lean manufacturing.

NPDC provides a range of research, development and engineering services to inventors, entrepreneurs and manufacturers. OK Catalyst increased Oklahoma’s participation in federal SBIR funding to more than $ 7 million last year.

OCAST and the consortium have created more than 21,000 new jobs in Oklahoma over the last five years and helped launch or support more than 200 companies over the last 30 years by supporting breakthrough research through commercialization. I did.

Oklahoma is the 28th smallest in the population, but the voice of innovation in this state of waving wheat, the wind blowing, and the beautiful morning singing in a very strong voice.

Scott Meacham is a non-profit corporation, i2E Inc, that leads many of the state’s technology-based start-ups. President and CEO of. i2E is state-sponsored by the Oklahoma Center for Science and Technology Advances and is an integral part of the Oklahoma Innovation Model. Please contact Mechaam at [email protected]

