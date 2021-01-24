Ninja Studio Mark tends to buy a majority stake in Don’t Starve





According to a recent forum post from Studio Head “Bigfoot,” Tencent has acquired a major stake in Clay Entertainment.

Big boot, the founder of Klei Entertainment (Dont Starve, Mark of the Ninja), made a big announcement at the official forum. Chinese publisher and distributor Tencent has purchased a majority stake in the studio. The founder further clarified: As part of this agreement, Klei retains full creative and operational autonomy across all aspects of the studio, including projects, talents and more.

According to Post, one of the main motives for the acquisition is financial stability. Consistently, my wish is to allow people to do their best creative work, learn, grow, and enjoy their lives outside the studio without having to worry about finances. did. This partnership will help you navigate the changing industry and focus on what we are most good at: a unique experience that no one else can.

Another important factor is that Klei has already partnered with Tencent for years. Since 2016, publishers have been supporting studio release titles in China. DontStarveTogether is the first game released on the WeGame platform. Dont Starve: New home on mobile is their latest collaboration. And, as the founder states, of all the companies they have worked with in the past, Tencent is the only one that we feel can maintain the level of control we require.

In October 2020, Tencent also purchased a majority stake in 10 Chambers Collective, the development studio behind the cooperating horror title GTFO. 10 Chambers Collective was founded in 2015 by nine veterans involved in Payday games. Last year, the studio launched GTFO. This is a horror game where up to 4 players are placed in an underground complex with the goal of completing tasks and completing all levels of rundown.

Dont Starves can find many iterations on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The latest console version, Dont Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition, not only features the original base game, but also offers the Reign of Giants and Shipwrecked expansion packs.

