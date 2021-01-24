How to Avoid “Ass Pain” Investors?





Investors are “buttock pain” when the founders do not pay enough attention to how they interact with each other after the investment is made. Preparing to invest in Series A is refreshing. Most business angels (BAs), family and friends invest in an amazing level of ignorance based on their instincts, although in many cases the “family friends and fools” round has already raised a fair amount of money. I am doing.

However, with the participation of venture capitalists (VCs), it becomes a completely different issue when preparing for Series A. How Much Does It Cost to Attract Clients? What exactly does the client bring in? What is the driving force for revenue? How can you grow much faster? At that point, most companies are producing a “sanitary factor report.” I think they can answer the above question, but it turns out that they don’t have a detailed business report. Burning a company helps founders and management move forward. Challenging questions force them to sharpen their thoughts. They get inside information and benchmark indicators. As a result, VCs provide added value. This means that most founder teams aren’t sensitive enough to properly negotiate post-investment collaboration.

Bake investors the same way they bake you

When investors get involved in your business, they tend to stay there. Avoid frustration by asking the right questions in advance. Make sure you have the same values ​​and work ethics. If “smart money” is involved, create a survey with questions that are important to you. What do you really need? Do investors say they can arrange access to many e-commerce platforms? Ask for a list of those e-commerce platforms. When, under what conditions, what kind of referrals do they make? How did they handle other endangered investments? They may bake you, but you should bake them. Pay attention to the timing. Don’t be too early. Please join us first. But don’t forget.

Manage Excel Savior

These VCs should be the savior of Excel after the investment. Those who fail to meet the agreed budget and goals will need to work with VCs to investigate the details. It turns out that investors don’t just automatically trust your entrepreneurial spirit and management skills. Even if you’re making a unicorn that’s already been a huge success. Even if you said in advance that you would only invest in companies that are 100% confident in the skills of the founder team. Always make sure that your post-investment plans and budgets include those who can provide excellent reporting and analysis to investors and MTs. Start to love numbers throughout MT. This shows that they are disciplined, insightful, and taking appropriate actions.

Here’s how you work together

Clearly define how you work together. The lessons learned from hands-on experience mean that you need to think about the strangest details so that you are not completely absorbed in it. For example, how do you provide information to each other? How is the governance side of things organized? Who sits at which table and who has decision-making power over what? We will negotiate the right to speak in advance at the appointment to the board of directors. Sometimes you have to deal with conflicts of interest and unreliable people. Does Venture Capital Still Need to Benefit Someone or Spot Old Colleagues? They will be doing exactly that in your company before you know it. A good relationship requires a clear consensus.

Evaluation trap

It’s a bit of a luxury issue, but raising money you don’t really need can be an insanely acclaimed and often nightmare fairy tale. Note that you get caught up in this kind of valuation trap. Venture capital is patient and it’s up to you to put pressure on your team to live up to your expectations. The more ridiculous the evaluation, the less room you have. “In retrospect, most founders of this situation say,” We shouldn’t have taken that last round. ” Or, when you think about it later, you realize that the rise in valuations should have been at a more subdued pace from the beginning. Take time out of the hustle and bustle of every day to check your feelings: Do you really want this for yourself and your team?

In the aquarium

The entrepreneurs and the direct MTs that surround them are like fish swimming in the ocean and moving to the aquarium. Make sure you manage the aquarium well in advance. Obviously, VCs tell you that you really will stay in the ocean, but we all know better. Don’t be naive.

About this column:

In a weekly column alternating between Wendy van Ierschot, Bert Overlack, Eveline van Zeeland, Eugene Franken, Jan Wouters, Helen Kardan, Katlen Gabriels, Mary Fiers and Hans Helsloot, Innovation Origins explores what the future holds. These columnists, sometimes supplemented by guest bloggers, work in their own way to solve the problems of our time. So tomorrow will be good. Here are all the previous articles.

