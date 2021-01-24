This prestigious robot vacuum is currently on sale on Amazon





Yahoo Life is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. You may receive shares from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This robovac can stay within the range of the “boundary tape” you have placed. Vividness! (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re tired of dragging heavy appliances around your house just to enjoy a clean floor, it’s time to end your madness. A good robot vacuum not only lifts heavy objects for you, but also thinks for you.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is smart, quiet, and incredibly efficient. And now on Amazon, you can get a refurbished model for just $ 130! It’s $ 120 cheaper than the brand new price! It’s a great way to enter the calm 2021.

Of course, if you have Amazon Prime, you will get free shipping. Not a member yet? no problem. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here. (By the way, if you don’t have Prime, you can get free shipping on orders over $ 25.)

This robovac uses Eufys’ patented BoostIQ technology to navigate your home with a smooth transition from hardwood floors to rugs. It does not lose suction, but if it senses the need for additional suction for crumbs or dirt embedded in the kitchen floor, it enhances it to get the job done.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C treats dirt in a short amount of time.

Don’t be wary of choosing a refurbished model. Inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers, there are no visible visual defects when held at arm length. In short: You have a similar new model, but for almost half the price.

Shoppers love the 30C, and one 5-star reviewer points out. I refurbished my stuff, but I couldn’t even say it wasn’t new. It’s pretty quiet and much quieter than a traditional vacuum cleaner. [It was]… light and very easy to clean.

Don’t scare the refurbished ones! Shared by another reviewer. This vacuum cleaner works as good as new. I have two cats and a hardwood floor, and there was hair everywhere before this vacuum !! Now I’m walking around without dust, hair, or gravel at my feet.

The story continues

Eufy is so slim that it’s a ninja who gets into every gap or corner and has an infrared sensor to identify obstacles. That said, if you want to use the sticky border strips included in this Amazon transaction, you can control the cleaning area. You can even program it to clean while you run the supermarket.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C (Photo: Amazon)

You don’t have to worry about the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C tipping over, but it does have a drop sensing feature to prevent it from falling. This model has all the bells and whistles, including a scratch-resistant tempered glass top to make it look like new.

Please do not let this transaction go through. Save $ 120 with this lean, average washer!

The reviews quoted above reflect the latest version at the time of publication.

Read more about Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest to get fresh inspiration for your feed every day.

Want to get daily pop culture news to your inbox? Sign up for the Yahoo Entertainment & Life newsletter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos