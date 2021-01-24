Letter: Are Big Tech Companies Too Powerful? | Opinion





Letter: Are Big Tech Companies Too Powerful?

In this week’s question on Monday, we asked our readers to offer solutions to censorship complaints from privately owned social media platforms and other large tech companies. Here are some of the responses we received.

Regulation and education

Regulation of commerce can be a daunting issue, as the basic aspect of American culture is a free corporate system. Facebook and Twitter were so popular because they were innovative, and the innovation was rewarded with a free enterprise system.

Still, many commercial transactions are regulated for the public good, such as broadcasting, telephone and car manufacturing. Even freedom of speech is not free. It is regulated by defamation and slander laws.

I believe some policing of what appears on the internet is appropriate. The Internet is now a part of our lives more than telephones, radios and televisions, and those communication media were regulated early in development. It’s up to others to answer the question of how to monitor the Internet.

More important to me is teaching people how to digest the media they consume every day. The ability to determine what is fact and what is opinion is an important skill these days. So is the knowledge needed to build trust in news sources. We are now living in an era of the internet where anyone can have a website, so we need to teach everyone to know the difference between rumors and carefully selected reportage.

REV.Jeff Briere

Johnson City

Get out of politics

Just because these platforms are owned and operated by people with one political view does not give them the right to censor the views from the other side. They should not be allowed to decide what is true and what is not. They are supposed to be social media platforms that can be used by everyone, regardless of political views or ideas.

Personally, I look down on government regulations. What does not allow either perspective is censorship, no matter how you look at it. This is probably just socialism or communism working in a free society.

Sadly, this censorship and prejudice exists not only in print media, but also in social platforms and national news broadcasts. Perhaps in a free society, people are allowed access to both sides of the debate before making a decision. These platforms violate pure and simple freedom of speech and should be held accountable.

These platforms must have the ability to disallow materials that violate local law, both legally and morally. However, it should not be allowed to ban someone’s point of view just because it does not fit the platform description. Labeling someone’s speech as a lie or terrorist threat as an excuse to ban it is censorship. These platforms must be non-political.

These platforms have made the owner a millionaire by making them available to most fluff, not only Johnny lost his teeth, but this is my latest casserole dish. They soon sided with them when they began to be used in political discourse.

My advice to them is to get out of politics altogether or to allow everyone to speak. Keep earning billions of dollars in daily trivia quizzes.

Randy Taylor

Jonesborough

