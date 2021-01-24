Batman Arkham Knight & 9 other best DC video games, ranked by Metacritic





There are many impressive video games coming soon from the world of DC Comics. Fans are also looking forward to WB Montreal’s Gotham Knights, the resurrected Telltale Games’ The Wolf Among Us: Season Two, and Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. The release of Fraud 3 from Mortal Kombatdeveloper NetherRealm, and perhaps even the Superman game.

Looking back at Metacritic, DC Comics has influenced some of the best comic book video games around, from some of the best developers. Of course, there are not only the amazing Batman Arkham series, but also some great stories, fighting games, and even Lego adventures.

10 Batman: Arkham Origins-76 (PS3 version, 2013)

The first title of Gotham Knightsdeveloper WB Montreal is by far the most underrated game in the Batman Arkham series. Originsdeals, the first part of Rocksteady’s main trilogy, deals with the first encounters with many of Batman’s most deadly enemies, including the Joker and Bain.

The story is great, 76 isn’t a bad score for Metacritic, but critics complained about how clumsy the game’s design was. To make matters worse, we found out how many Origins were copied from the previous Batman title, Arkham City, including half of the directly imported city map.

9 LEGOBatman: The Videogame-80 (PC version, 2008)

At first glance, long before the existence of LEGO games for all movie franchises, the developer TT Games seemed to create only a title based on the properties of Lucasfilm, Star Warsand Indiana Jones. Lego Batman: Video games were not only the first Lego games to break away from these properties, but also the first games not based on a particular movie.

Lego Batman used Danny Elfman’s iconic film score, which tells the original story in TT Games’ own view of Batman. It was fun, but not as spectacular as the later Lego titles.

8 Batman: Inner Enemy-80 (PC version, 2018)

Batman’s First Season: The Teltail series was generally well received, but there were criticisms that it didn’t advance the “Choose Your Own Adventure Series” style known to Teltail Games. In addition, the studio’s graphics engine was terribly outdated.

The second season of The Enemy Within was much more popular, focusing on the rise of the Joker to help players shape. In the final episode, there were radically different events depending on the player’s choice. Sadly, it’s unsold and will be the final complete series of Teltail before closing their doors, despite their acquisition, so there’s hope for Batman Season 3.

7 Injustice: Gods Between Us-81 (Xbox 360 Version, 2013)

After the Mortal Kombat Vs DC Universe, few gamers wanted the Mortal Kombat developer to try DC again, but fortunately the second attempt was much more successful.

Injustice: Gods Among Us is not only a great DC fighting game, it also tells a great story. Grieved by the destruction of Metropolis and the death of his family, Superman kills the Joker and creates a system that values ​​order over freedom. The controls are a bit loose and the graphics are sometimes bad, but nevertheless the fraud is still great to play today.

6 LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes-81 (PS3 version, 2012)

The second LEGO Batman game contained a lot of innovations that rejuvenated the series and can still be considered one of the greatest LEGO games of all time. Includes all of Arkham Asylum, Wayne Manor, Batcave, Batman’s various rides, all his allies, his entire Rogue gallery, and a fully open-world Gotham City with almost every DC Super Hero. I will. renewable resource. The original story of the first voice actor in the Lego series and Danny Elfman’s Batman score are back.

5 The Wolf Among Us-83 (360 / PS3 version)

Instead of a rare DC comic game that doesn’t feature Batman, Telltale’s The Wolf Among Usis is the first part of the popular Fables comic series in New York where fairy tale characters are being forced into sting operations.

Playing as the human form of the Fabletown resident policeman, the Big Bad Wolf, the player investigates a series of brutal murders that have far more implications than initially understood. The brilliant cel artwork gives the game a timeless comic feel, but it’s the adult texts, characters, and situations that have struck a chord with the audience.

4 Batman: Arkham Knight-87 (PS4 version)

Batman Arkham Knight, the latest game in the Batman Arkham series and the final part of the trilogy by former developer Rocksteady, is surprisingly the least popular game among developers. Criticism of games with weaker, more predictable stories has been partially criticized, and the introduction of tank-like Batmobiles has been a strange vehicle shooter and racing that fans haven’t really succeeded in. Added a section.

Nevertheless, Gotham City looked better than ever. The non-Batmobile gameplay has been refined and perfectly improved, yet it’s a great comic book video gaming experience.

3 Illegal 2-89 (Xbox One version, 2017)

secondInjusticetitle is one of the best fighting games ever. Set shortly after the first game event, Superman was imprisoned, Batman attempted to reinstall democracy complicated by the arrival of Supergirl, the Gorilla Grodd-led Supervillain rebellion, and the Brainiac invasion. I will.

Apart from the great story, the graphics have undergone an overhaul that still looks great today, and the combat mechanics have been responsive and tuned to satisfy every move.

2 Batman: Arkham Asylum-92 (360 version, 2009)

It’s one of the most important and influential games ever, not to mention a great Batman and comic book video game. Batman: Arkham Asylum is one of the few games that will change the whole genre, and there are still few licensed games. ..

Rocksteady cleverly tied Batman to his most famous place, Arkham, filled with multiple enemies led by the Joker, giving players a Metroidvania style that makes it fun to follow their steps, and recent rhythmic. Created a combat style Used in all third person action games.

1 Batman: Arkham City-96 (PS3 version, 2011)

Batman: Arkham Asylum was a genre changer, but Rocksteady’s sequel Batman: Arkham City has improved it in every way. Where Asylumonly had a small cast of villains, City basically added all of Batman’s rogue gallery.

The game world has expanded from a single Metroid-style island to a completely open world for exploration. The boss battle was a great one, and the duel with Mr. Freeze was constantly changing. Plots and spectacles have also risen from relatively simple stories to epic stories with multiple twists. Arkham City is one of the best video games ever made and probably the best comic game ever.

