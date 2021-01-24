While wearing a scrub, a Mortified NHS worker asked, “When will she be due?”





Asked if they were “expected” when wearing the scrub, NHS workers lost a whopping seven stones after comments regretted her.

Hannah Stewart, 42, was urged to lose weight after her XXL scrub swelled, and her colleagues and patients asked, “When will the deadline come?”

The two mothers were tilting their weights with 21 stones, eating surgical cereals and biscuits for breakfast, buttered sandwiches for lunch, and a bowl of pasta with a bottle of sauce for dinner. I admit.

Hannah swelled to size 24 after the birth of her daughters Evi (12) and Lotti (8).

What do you think about Hannah’s successful weight loss?Please let me know in the comments

Hannah was devastated when people began asking if she was pregnant (Image: Hannah Stewart / SWNS) Read More Related Articles Read More Related Articles

Balancing her job at the university hospital Birmingham with being a full-time mother made her tired and turned to convenience food, but her unhealthy diet made her even dull.

After falling asleep at her desk, Hannah knew she needed to make a difference and set a good example for her children and patients, so she reviewed her diet in May 2017.

Ultra-slim people ate nutritious foods such as fruits and yogurt for breakfast and couscous and vegetables for lunch and dinner. Now she’s healthy 13 pounds 9 pounds and easily becomes a slender size 12.

Hannah is now a healthy 13st 9lbs and a slim size 12 (Image: Hannah Stewart / SWNS)

Hannah, a senior clinical photographer from Birmingham, West Midlands, said: My patients and colleagues have asked me if I am pregnant and when my baby will be born.

I used to laugh, but I was deeply regretted.

“I say,’No, I’m just fat,’ but that made me feel terrible.

I had to wear a lot of scrubs at work and always had to get XXL size.

When I got really big, the roll spilled from the largest size and I cried.

The mother was desperate to be healthier for her daughters (Image: Hannah Stewart / SWNS)

Sometimes nothing exists and I would have to squeeze into a smaller size-that was horrifying.

Being crushed inside, mentally it really upset me, and it happened quite a lot.

Hannah also wanted her daughters to be healthier because she could feel that her size was straining her body and exacerbating asthma and sleep apnea.

Hannah said: I didn’t know how big I was, but before I knew it was 21 stones and denied.

Hannah admits she is eating unhealthy foods before deciding to change her diet (Image: Hannah Stewart / SWNS)

I was in the Drayton Manor theme park with the girl, but I couldn’t sit on my pretty stomach, so I went from ride to grass.

The woman had to politely ask me to get off, and everyone was watching, and I knew they would be thinking: “It’s she too fat Because. “

It was one of the moments I wanted the earth to swallow.

It was a full ride and so humiliating that I had to leave my 8-year-old daughter alone on the sidelines.

Hannah had health problems before she lost weight (Image: Hannah Stewart / SWNS)

He also had a chest infection that exacerbated asthma and was not asleep because he had sleep apnea due to his weight.

I hurt everywhere and I just thought: “enough”.

I need to be healthy for my children.

In May 2017, Hannah joined Slimming World, where she was able to eat better and encouraged Pilates to start and walk as much as possible. I lost weight.

Read more Related articles

Hannah said: I was eating so many potato chips, they were my real fallback.

We prepared sandwiches with full-fat butter and dressing for lunch, and a convenient greasy meal for dinner.

Then in the evening, I ate delicious, sweet, delicious, sweets with plenty of chocolate and clips.

So Slimming World was great, it was like a small family, I went through all the highs and lows with them, and it gave me a little timeout every Tuesday night from my family.

That amazing thing I can eat, I’m never hungry and I’m still full of carbs.

For meat that is free of fat, rice, couscous, pasta, and potatoes, you need salads and vegetables to boost your metabolism.

Also, eating yogurt and fruits is very important for breakfast, and I eat a lot of homemade soup for lunch.

Then in the evening, I can have some treats to stop any craving.

Also, do Pilates with a significantly enhanced core and walk as much as you can with the Pilates you increased at the beginning of the first blockade.

I had a hard time walking from the car to the front of the hospital.

I feel good now.

Where did you go? And accepting those compliments is new to me, so it’s really nice.

“Now I can slip into a medium-sized scrub-and thankfully, patients and colleagues no longer mistake me for being pregnant.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos