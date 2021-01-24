Microsoft Cancels Xbox Live Gold Price Increase After Public Protest – BGR





Microsoft announced a price increase for Xbox Live Gold on Friday, raising prices to $ 10.99 for one month, $ 29.99 for three months, and $ 59.99 for six months. In the wake of public protests, Microsoft overturned the decision within 24 hours and confirmed that the price of Xbox Live Gold wouldn’t change after all. In addition to keeping Xbox Live Gold at the same price, Microsoft will also remove the Xbox Live Gold requirement for playing free games such as Fortnite on the Xbox console.

Microsoft made a wave on Friday by announcing that it would raise the price of Xbox Live Gold for the first time in 10 years. Going forward, paid membership costs to play Xbox One and Xbox Series X games online will be $ 10.99 for one month, $ 29.99 for three months, and $ 59.99 for six months. In effect, the price of Xbox Live Gold doubled overnight, and the 12-month subscription price was previously $ 59.99.

Not surprisingly, this didn’t work for Xbox owners. This topic became popular all day on social media as the topic began to spread. Even the surprisingly powerful prize selection as part of February’s Games with Gold wasn’t enough to calm anger, and by the end of the day, the company had heard enough. The blog post announcing the changes was updated late at night to reveal that Microsoft overturned that decision.

“It’s messed up today. You let us know,” the Xbox Live Gold Team wrote in an update. “Connecting and playing with friends is an important part of the game, and we couldn’t live up to the expectations of the players who rely on it every day. As a result, we decided not to change the price of Xbox Live Gold. did.”

In addition to keeping prices at $ 9.99 for one month, $ 24.99 for three months, $ 39.99 for six months, and $ 59.99 for 12 months, the team will subscribe to Xbox Live Gold for Xbox owners. We also announced that we wouldn’t have to live. To play free games online. Currently, you need an Xbox Live Gold membership to play Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, or Neverwinter. This is not the case for PlayStation, Switch, or PC. Microsoft didn’t provide a sensible explanation as to why this is the case, but “within the next few months” it will be possible to play free games on the Xbox console without paying additional online membership. must.

It was great today. We always do our best for you, and today we missed the mark.

I look forward to hearing from you. Cancel the Xbox Live Gold price update.

— Xbox (@Xbox) January 23, 2021

Given that Microsoft has spent the entire console generation catching up with Sony and Nintendo, it’s hard to honestly understand how such a violent and inevitably unpopular move has ever succeeded. is.

And making an announcement in the midst of a viral pandemic was an immeasurable physical, emotional, and financial sacrifice, except for our wealthiest people. Thankfully, the price increase didn’t really happen. But Microsoft needs to get rid of Xbox Live Gold as soon as possible. After a half-day average tweet, the entire strategic decision was overturned. This genie cannot be returned to the bottle.

Jacob began taking video games and technology as a hobby in college, but it soon became clear that this was what he wanted to do to make a living. He currently lives in New York and is writing for BGR. His previously published works can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and GameRant.

