AC Valhara’s Secret Nodens Arkbow Found in a Rocky Mountain





Players have unexpectedly discovered the secret Assassin’s Creed Valharanodons Arkbow and spawned weapons by exploiting rocky glitches.

The new Assassin’s Creed Valhara glitch gives players a very powerful Isu weapon called the Nords Ark Bow, which is as easy as crushing a very specific rock pile several times. is. Assassin’s Creed Valhara is the latest entry into the franchise. It occupies a unique spot in the series, thanks to a new blend of action RPGs and stealth elements. Prior to Valhalla, the series was heavily leaning towards RPG inspiration, but the latest entries reduce them slightly in favor of returning to the more absent stealth gameplay.

RPG features, including the loot system, still clutter the Assassin’s Creed Valhara open world. Assassin’s Creed Valhara has a number of powerful weapons and armor that players can acquire in a variety of ways, some being looted by enemies and winning after a series of complex puzzles and puzzles. .. Assassin’s Creed Valhara has a deep RPG system, and fans continue to unearth a small touch of the game months after its launch.

Now, a strange way discovered by a player named JorRaptor (reported by Kotaku) ending up with yet another secret assassin’s creed Valhalla weapon, the powerful Isu bow Nodens’ Arc. Was documented. To get the bow, the player simply heads north of the Assassin’s Creed Valhara map and hits a common rocky mountain. Unlike other mountain instances in the game, it doesn’t break, so players know it’s the correct mountain. Next, the player needs to reload an indeterminate number of times (rarely more than three or four times). If you load the game with the rock already broken, you’ll eventually unlock the Nords Ark, waiting for notification that you’ve got a bow. ..

The video is pretty detailed, but using the Assassin’s Creed Valhara bow glitch is very easy and seems to have a 100% success rate. After JorRaptor shared the video on Twitter, Assassin’s Creed Valhara’s narrative director Derby McDavid replied to make sure it looked pretty obvious. This is not the way the player intended to win the bow.

For reference, this is a clever brute force hack, “It’s a good way to get this bow. There’s a worldwide way to achieve this. But I think it works with Any% Speedrun. ..

— Derby McDevitt (@DarbyMcDevitt) January 24, 2021

McDevitt suggests that this method seems to be prepared to assist speed runners (Nodens’ Arc is very powerful), but Ubisoft is still playing a secret bow to players now. If you don’t want to get what you’re doing easily, you can also apply a patch. Normal game. Whether the discovery helps AC Valhara players trying to win the bow by normal means to splice what they need, or Nodens’s Ark Assassin’s Creed Valhara’s Rock Glitch is a powerful weapon in the future that Eivor can foresee It will also be interesting to see if it is the only way to earn.

